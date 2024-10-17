UXLINK Introduces Advanced Social Growth Layer to Revolutionize Web3 Development





SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXLINK , a pioneer in Web3 social infrastructure, is proud to introduce its advanced Social Growth Layer, an infrastructure solution designed to accelerate Web3 development by offering comprehensive growth tools, including chain abstraction, unified accounts, and rich data integration.



“We built the Social Growth Layer to address the unique challenges faced by Web3 developers,” said Sean, Founder at UXLINK. “With our suite of tools, developers can focus on creating engaging user experiences, while we handle the backend complexities, ensuring rapid application growth and success.”

Empowering Developers to Innovate

The Social Growth Layer provides modular services that cater to different applications, enabling developers to scale their projects without compromising on performance or security. Over 200 partners are already leveraging UXLINK’s infrastructure to build high-quality applications that resonate with users and drive adoption.

UXLINK’s commitment to supporting the developer community is a cornerstone of its strategy to establish itself as the leading Web3 infrastructure provider for social applications.

For partnership inquiries and more information, visit www.uxlink.io .

About UXLINK:



UXLINK is the world’s largest Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider, connecting a wide array of ecosystem partners and users through a seamless and interactive digital experience. By leveraging blockchain technology, UXLINK aims to redefine social networking, ensuring a secure, transparent, and rewarding environment for its global community.



