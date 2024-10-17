Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market Research 2024-2030 with Analyst Recommendations - Escalate the Distribution of Personalized Products / Using Antimicrobial Layers on Sanitary Hygiene Products

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Products (Female Hygiene Products, Baby Diapers, Adult Incontinence Products, Other Products), By Sales Channel, By Technology, By Region: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene market showcased growth at a CAGR of 11.79% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 3.00 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 7.23 Billion in 2030.

The research provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The report analyses the Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

The market for Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene has seen significant growth due to the increasing awareness towards personal hygiene, growth in the geriatric population, and increase in birth rates and fertility rates. In addition it, other notable factors such as the prevalence of bacterial dermatitis and urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) have influenced people toward sanitary hygiene products..



Over recent years, there have been significant technological advancements in the manufacturing of polypropylene used in sanitary hygiene products such as baby diapers, sanitary napkins, adult diapers, and sanitary wipes. Over the years, the product has become light in weight and cost-effective due to evolution in manufacturing technology such as Spunbond/Spunmelt Technology. Improved packaging technologies also play a significant role in market growth. Innovations such as sealing tapes and separate disposal envelopes for diapers and sanitary pads have enhanced consumer convenience and environmental safety.

These packaging advancements ensure easy disposal and maintain hygiene, contributing to overall consumer satisfaction. As a result, these technological improvements have bolstered the competitiveness and growth of the polypropylene absorbent hygiene market. Several other factors such as the super absorbency and durability of polypropylene makes it an ideal material for producing sanitary hygiene products thus, contributing to the growth of the overall market.



Additionally, it has been noted that the inside lining of polypropylene baby diapers contains aloe and vitamin E, which helps to shield newborns' skin from discomfort. Babies diapers made of absorbent polypropylene are incredibly convenient for kids since they don't require frequent washing at extremely high temperatures to eradicate the bacteria. It is anticipated that rising disposable income in emerging nations will increase consumers' purchasing power for infant diapers. Over the projected period, these factors are expected to continue to be major drivers of the worldwide polypropylene absorbent hygiene market. In Germany, the US, and Japan, the demand for adult incontinence products has skyrocketed due to the aging population.



The increasing geriatric population accounts in a surge for adult incontinence products in Germany, the U.S. and Japan. Higher birth rates and fertility rates along with rising awareness among people about the benefits of sanitary hygiene products is highly expected to have a positive impact on the overall global market. Moreover, technological advances have resulted in the growth of sanitary napkins and diapers that do not have toxic effects such as skin rashes and skin irritation.



The incorporation of personalized products and value-added features such as wetness indicator, a new feature which enables parents and caretakers to check the dampness of the product as well as the addition of gel lock and moisture lock technology in sanitary napkins to increase the absorbency and decrease the wet texture of the product has been a crucial promoter in the overall demand of these products.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

The report presents the analysis of Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030

The report analyses the Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market by Products (Female Hygiene Products, Baby Diapers, Adult Incontinence Products, Other Products).

The report analyses the Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market by Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy, and Online Channels).

The report analyses the Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market by Technology (Staples, Spunbond, Meltblown, and Composites).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by source, by application, and by technology.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Escalate the Distribution of Personalized Products

Using antimicrobial layers on sanitary hygiene products

Competitive Positioning

Companies Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share of Leading Companies

Company Profiling

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Procter and Gamble Co.

Toray Industries Inc.

Dow Inc.

Gulsan Holdings AS

Kimberly-Clarks Corporation

Essity AB

Freudenberg and Co. KG

Berry Global Group Inc.

Fibretex Nonwoven A/S

