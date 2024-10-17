Landsvirkjun ends rating relationship with Moody's

Landsvirkjun has decided to engage services from only one international credit rating agency, S&P Global Ratings, and has accordingly terminated its agreement with Moody's. This decision follows a thorough review of Landsvirkjun's credit rating requirements. The review, conducted in collaboration with a team of international consultants, determined that a single credit rating would be sufficient.

For further information please contact Rafnar Larusson, CFO

Phone nr. +354 515 9000 or by email: rafnar@lv.is