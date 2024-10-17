KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 17 OCTOBER 2024 AT 13:00 PM (EEST)

Kalmar’s January–September 2024 interim report to be published on Friday, 1 November 2024

Kalmar Corporation will publish its interim report January–September 2024 on Friday, 1 November 2024 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EET. The report will be available at www.kalmarglobal.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EET. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President & CEO Sami Niiranen and CFO Sakari Ahdekivi. The presentation material will be available at www.kalmarglobal.com by the latest 10:00 a.m. EET.

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50050373. After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://kalmar.videosync.fi/q3-2024/. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Kalmar’s website later during the day.

Please note that by dialling to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

