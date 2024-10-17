Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market Set for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 4,059.1 Million by 2034 rise at a CAGR of 5.1%

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical X-ray detectors market is on the cusp of substantial growth, with estimated sales worth USD 2,468.3 million in 2024. This figure is anticipated to soar to USD 4,059.1 million by 2034, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period.



In 2023, the revenue generated by medical X-ray detectors reached USD 2,348.6 million, highlighting the growing demand for advanced imaging technologies in healthcare. A significant trend driving this growth is the widespread adoption of digital and portable X-ray devices. Healthcare providers are increasingly replacing traditional systems with these advanced solutions to enhance patient care and streamline diagnostic imaging processes.

Technologically advanced imaging modalities, such as digital mobile X-ray systems, are also addressing the limitations of traditional X-ray devices. These systems, featuring automated movement for pre-programmed X-ray shots, save valuable time in emergency situations. Hospitals and radiology centers, which often manage high patient volumes, are particularly adopting these dynamic flat-panel X-ray detectors for their efficiency.

As healthcare continues to evolve, the demand for innovative and efficient imaging solutions is expected to rise significantly, driving the market for medical X-ray detectors.

"Portable X-ray devices are transforming the healthcare landscape, providing greater accessibility and flexibility," said opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). "These innovations improve workflows for both caregivers and patients, making diagnostic imaging more efficient and responsive."

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Innovations in X-Ray detector technologies, such as improved image quality, faster processing times, and enhanced patient comfort, are expected to propel market growth. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in imaging processes will also contribute to enhanced diagnostic accuracy. Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and technology across emerging economies are likely to fuel demand for advanced Medical X-Ray Detectors. Governments and private sectors are focusing on upgrading existing facilities to improve diagnostic capabilities.

Here are the key takeaways for some specific countries:

Canada Medical X-Ray Detectors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

UK Medical X-Ray Detectors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

France Medical X-Ray Detectors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

China Medical X-Ray Detectors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Japan Medical X-Ray Detectors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

South Korea Medical X-Ray Detectors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Spain Medical X-Ray Detectors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.









Competitive Landscape:

The medical X-ray detectors market is witnessing significant investments aimed at driving growth and enhancing market presence through product launches and expansion initiatives. Companies are increasingly focused on acquiring innovative technologies and products to improve their offerings. Strategic partnerships are also being pursued to broaden their global reach.

Recent Industry Developments in the Medical X-Ray Detectors Market:

In August 2020, Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. launched the SOLTUS® 500 Mobile Digital X-ray, featuring enhancements designed to streamline bedside examinations, thereby improving workflow and productivity.

In 2021, Fujifilm introduced the FDR Xair, a lightweight and portable X-ray system that incorporates advanced digital imaging technology, enhancing patient care across diverse settings.

Key Players of Medical X-Ray Detectors Industry:

Varex Imaging Corporation

Trixell, Inc.

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Analogic Corporation

Rayence Co., Ltd.

Hamamatsu Photonics

DRTECH Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Keyence Corporation

Carestream Health





Key Segments of Medical X-Ray Detectors Industry:

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into indirect flat-panel detectors, direct flat-panel detectors and computed radiography (CR) detectors.

By Panel Size:

In terms of panel size, the industry is segregated into large-area flat-panel detectors and small-area flat-panel detectors.

By Modality:

In terms of modality, the industry is segregated into portable detectors and fixed detectors.

By Module Type:

In terms of module type, the industry is segregated into digital X-ray systems and retrofit X-ray systems.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is segregated into hospitals and diagnostic centers.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.

Der globale Markt für medizinische Röntgendetektoren steht kurz vor einem deutlichen Wachstum. Der geschätzte Umsatz wird im Jahr 2024 2.468,3 Millionen USD betragen. Bis 2034 soll dieser Wert auf 4.059,1 Millionen USD steigen, was einer robusten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,1 % während des Prognosezeitraums entspricht.

Im Jahr 2023 erreichte der Umsatz mit medizinischen Röntgendetektoren 2.348,6 Millionen USD, was die wachsende Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen Bildgebungstechnologien im Gesundheitswesen unterstreicht. Ein wichtiger Trend, der dieses Wachstum vorantreibt, ist die weit verbreitete Einführung digitaler und tragbarer Röntgengeräte. Gesundheitsdienstleister ersetzen zunehmend traditionelle Systeme durch diese fortschrittlichen Lösungen, um die Patientenversorgung zu verbessern und diagnostische Bildgebungsprozesse zu optimieren.

Technologisch fortschrittliche Bildgebungsverfahren wie digitale mobile Röntgensysteme überwinden auch die Einschränkungen herkömmlicher Röntgengeräte. Diese Systeme mit automatischer Bewegung für vorprogrammierte Röntgenaufnahmen sparen in Notfallsituationen wertvolle Zeit. Krankenhäuser und Radiologiezentren, die oft ein hohes Patientenaufkommen behandeln, setzen diese dynamischen Flachbildschirm-Röntgendetektoren aufgrund ihrer Effizienz besonders ein.

Mit der Weiterentwicklung des Gesundheitswesens wird die Nachfrage nach innovativen und effizienten Bildgebungslösungen voraussichtlich deutlich steigen und den Markt für medizinische Röntgendetektoren antreiben.

„Tragbare Röntgengeräte verändern die Gesundheitslandschaft und bieten mehr Zugänglichkeit und Flexibilität“, meint Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI). „Diese Innovationen verbessern die Arbeitsabläufe sowohl für Pflegepersonal als auch für Patienten und machen die diagnostische Bildgebung effizienter und reaktionsschneller.“

Wichtige Treiber des Marktwachstums:

• Technologische Fortschritte: Innovationen in der Röntgendetektortechnologie, wie verbesserte Bildqualität, schnellere Verarbeitungszeiten und erhöhter Patientenkomfort, werden voraussichtlich das Marktwachstum vorantreiben. Die Integration von künstlicher Intelligenz (KI) und maschinellem Lernen in Bildgebungsprozesse wird ebenfalls zu einer verbesserten Diagnosegenauigkeit beitragen.

• Steigende Gesundheitsausgaben: Erhöhte Investitionen in die Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und -technologie in Schwellenländern werden wahrscheinlich die Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen medizinischen Röntgendetektoren ankurbeln. Regierungen und der private Sektor konzentrieren sich auf die Modernisierung bestehender Einrichtungen, um die Diagnosemöglichkeiten zu verbessern.

• Wachsende Zahl chronischer Krankheiten: Die zunehmende Verbreitung chronischer Krankheiten, darunter Krebs und Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen, treibt die Nachfrage nach effektiven Diagnoseinstrumenten voran. Medizinische Röntgendetektoren spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Früherkennung und Überwachung dieser Krankheiten.

• Regulatorische Unterstützung und Standardisierung: Die Umsetzung strenger Vorschriften und Standards für medizinische Bildgebungsgeräte gewährleistet die Qualität und Sicherheit von Diagnoseinstrumenten und fördert das Vertrauen sowohl bei Gesundheitsdienstleistern als auch bei Patienten.

Hier sind die wichtigsten Erkenntnisse für einige bestimmte Länder:

• Der kanadische Markt für medizinische Röntgendetektoren wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 2,8 % wachsen.

• Der britische Markt für medizinische Röntgendetektoren wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 1,9 % wachsen.

• Der französische Markt für medizinische Röntgendetektoren wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 2,7 % wachsen.

• Der chinesische Markt für medizinische Röntgendetektoren wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,3 % wachsen.

• Der japanische Markt für medizinische Röntgendetektoren wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 2,2 % wachsen.

• Der südkoreanische Markt für medizinische Röntgendetektoren wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,1 % wachsen.

• Der spanische Markt für medizinische Röntgendetektoren wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 3,0 % wachsen.

Wettbewerbslandschaft:

Der Markt für medizinische Röntgendetektoren erlebt erhebliche Investitionen, die darauf abzielen, das Wachstum voranzutreiben und die Marktpräsenz durch Produkteinführungen und Expansionsinitiativen zu stärken. Unternehmen konzentrieren sich zunehmend auf den Erwerb innovativer Technologien und Produkte, um ihr Angebot zu verbessern. Außerdem werden strategische Partnerschaften angestrebt, um ihre globale Reichweite zu erweitern.

Jüngste Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für medizinische Röntgendetektoren:

• Im August 2020 brachte Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. das mobile digitale Röntgengerät SOLTUS® 500 auf den Markt, das Verbesserungen bietet, die Untersuchungen am Krankenbett rationalisieren und so Arbeitsabläufe und Produktivität verbessern sollen.

• Im Jahr 2021 stellte Fujifilm das FDR Xair vor, ein leichtes und tragbares Röntgensystem, das fortschrittliche digitale Bildgebungstechnologie beinhaltet und die Patientenversorgung in unterschiedlichsten Umgebungen verbessert.

Wichtige Akteure der Branche für medizinische Röntgendetektoren:

• Varex Imaging Corporation

• Trixell, Inc.

• Canon Inc.

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

• Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

• Analogic Corporation

• Rayence Co., Ltd.

• Hamamatsu Photonics

• DRTECH Corporation

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Keyence Corporation

• Carestream Health

Wichtige Segmente der Branche für medizinische Röntgendetektoren:

Nach Produkt:

Nach Produkten ist die Branche in indirekte Flachdetektoren, direkte Flachdetektoren und Computerradiographie-Detektoren (CR) unterteilt.

Nach Panelgröße:

Nach Panelgröße ist die Branche in großflächige Flachdetektoren und kleinflächige Flachdetektoren unterteilt.

Nach Modalität:

Nach Modalität ist die Branche in tragbare Detektoren und feste Detektoren unterteilt.

Nach Modultyp:

In Bezug auf den Modultyp ist die Branche in digitale Röntgensysteme und nachrüstbare Röntgensysteme unterteilt.

Nach Endbenutzer:

In Bezug auf den Endbenutzer ist die Branche in Krankenhäuser und Diagnosezentren unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Der Bericht behandelt wichtige Länder in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik, Westeuropa, Osteuropa sowie dem Nahen Osten und Afrika.

Authored by:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

