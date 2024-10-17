New Data Presented at ASTRO 2024 Further Demonstrate the Safety and Efficacy of Barrigel™ Rectal Spacer, the First and Only Sculptable Hyaluronic Acid Rectal Spacer, in Patients Undergoing Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer(1-3)

• Barrigel™ rectal spacer provides high quality rectal spacing, enabling low dose to the rectum during prostate cancer radiation therapy, with an excellent toxicity and safety profile; and low incidence (0.32-1%) of rectal wall infiltration (RWI), which can be safely reversed using hyaluronidase4,5

• Data demonstrate safety and efficacy of Barrigel™ rectal spacer in stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients undergoing repeat therapy6

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced the presentation of data supporting the safety and efficacy of Barrigel™ rectal spacer, ​​the first and only sculptable hyaluronic acid​ rectal spacer. It is designed to significantly reduce radiation that reaches the rectum during prostate cancer radiation therapy.1-3 The data were presented in three abstracts5-7 at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2024 Annual Meeting, which took place in Washington, DC, September 29 to October 2, 2024.

Rectal spacers are used during prostate cancer radiation therapy to enable effective radiation dosing to the prostate while sparing healthy rectal tissue. This is especially important in hypofractionated treatment regimens, in which radiation is delivered at higher doses over a fewer number of treatment sessions. Unlike other rectal spacers made from different materials, which harden almost immediately after administration, the hyaluronic acid in Barrigel™ rectal spacer remains soft and pliable. This gives physicians time to sculpt, layer, and add more Barrigel™ rectal spacer as needed to optimize rectal protection.1,8-10 Additionally, Barrigel™ rectal spacer is highly visible in real time using transrectal ultrasound, which helps to ensure optimal spacing.1,8-10

Approximately 300,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year in the U.S. alone. The incidence rate has increased by 3% per year overall over the past decade.11

“Building on the safety and efficacy of Barrigel™ rectal spacer previously proven in a randomized clinical trial,1 the data presented at ASTRO 2024 demonstrate that excellent outcomes can also be achieved in real-world settings and in patients undergoing repeat radiation therapy,” said Jacqueline Welch, Vice President of Global Clinical and Scientific Operations at Teleflex. “They also show that rare instances of unintended injection regions can be reversed with hyaluronidase, a naturally occurring enzyme. This is an important advantage over other rectal spacers, which cannot be reversed following the initial procedure and require time for biodegradation. Our ASTRO 2024 data underscore our ongoing commitment to advancing outcomes for patients with malignant and benign prostate conditions.”

Presented Abstracts

Impact of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Rectal Spacer Quality Score (SQS) and Fischer-Valuck (FV) Spacer Symmetry Score on Rectal Dosimetry and Acute and Late Gastrointestinal (GI) Toxicity Outcomes – an Australian Experience (Abstract #3222)7

This abstract reports retrospective data from 100 men undergoing moderately fractionated EBRT (60Gy/62Gy in 20 fractions) for localized prostate cancer using Barrigel™ rectal spacer in Australia. Implants were assessed for quality (mSQS score), symmetry (FV score), and RWI (rectal wall infiltration), and acute and late gastrointestinal (GI) toxicity were also evaluated. Excellent implant quality (mSQS score=1) was reported for 74 patients; 24 patients had a score of 2 and only 2 patients had a 0 score. Symmetrical rectal spacing (FV score=1) was achieved in 97% of implants. Physicians deemed Barrigel™ rectal spacer very easy (98%) or easy (2%) to implant. No acute or late GI toxicity > Grade 2 was reported; 7 acute and 5 late Grade 1 toxicity events were reported. RWI occurred in 1 patient and was reversed with hyaluronidase with no subsequent adverse effects. Only 1 case of regional prostate cancer recurrence has been reported with median follow-up of 1.68 years.

Rectal Wall Infiltration (RWI) with Hyaluronic Acid Based Rectal Spacer Reversal Protocol (Abstract #3185)5

This abstract reports data from a retrospective analysis of inadvertent RWI in 5,000 Australian men receiving Barrigel™ rectal spacer for prostate cancer radiation therapy. Results of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) were used to identify RWI. Patients with RWI were followed for the remainder of their radiation therapy and for an additional 3 months following completion of radiation therapy. The study identified 16 patients (0.32%) with RWI after Barrigel™ rectal spacer insertion (Grade 1 by FV criteria n=5, Grade 2 n=6, Grade 3 n=5), with a median volume of misplaced Barrigel™ rectal spacer of 2.8 cc (total average Barrigel™ rectal spacer volume was 9.2 cc). No post-procedural GI symptoms or acute Grade 2+ GI toxicity were reported among these 16 men, and the rectal mucosa was intact in the 12 men who underwent sigmoidoscopy. Seven of the 16 men underwent Barrigel™ rectal spacer reversal procedures with hyaluronidase, all of which were successful, and no post-reversal complications were reported. The other 9 men were monitored. No severe adverse complications (mucosal ulceration, pelvic abscess, recto-prostatic fistula) have been reported among the 16 men with RWI. The presence of RWI resulted in delayed initiation of radiation therapy in 11 men (median delay = 3.2 months).

“These real-world, retrospective analyses offer further evidence that Barrigel™ rectal spacer provides safe, effective, and high-quality spacing in routine clinical practice,” said Michael Chao, MD, a Radiation Oncologist at the Olivia Newton John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Victoria, Australia, and author on the two aforementioned abstracts.† “They also show that the incidence of RWI with Barrigel™ rectal spacer is quite rare—only 0.32%—and that these rare cases can be reversed effectively with hyaluronidase. Reversal is not feasible when RWI occurs with other spacers because the inorganic materials of which they are made cannot safely be dissolved in the body and must be absorbed over time. This is another important benefit of Barrigel™ rectal spacer that should be considered when selecting a rectal spacer for men undergoing prostate cancer radiation therapy.”

Hyaluronic Acid Rectal Spacer in Locally Recurrent Prostate Cancer with Prior Radiation Receiving SBRT: on Feasibility, Safety, and Toxicity (Abstract #3236)6

This abstract reports Barrigel™ rectal spacer safety, rectal separation, ease of spacer placement, and treatment toxicity in 17 men undergoing repeat local radiation therapy for prostate cancer using SRBT. There was a 100% success rate for Barrigel™ rectal spacer placement, with no use of saline dissection and no adverse events reported. Mean minimum separation between gross tumor volume (GTV) and rectal tissue was 8.7 (± 5.6) mm, and adequate separation was achieved in 86.4% of cases. No >Grade 1 GI toxicity or acute Grade 3+ urinary toxicity were reported, and there was 1 case of Grade 3 hemorrhagic cystitis (which the patient also experienced during initial EBRT). Maximum point dose (D max ) for radiation was 22.7 Gy (± 6.8), and the dose received by 30% (D30) and 60% (D60) of the prostate was 6.8 Gy (±3.0), and 3.0 Gy (± 2.2), respectively.

“Patients with local recurrence of prostate cancer treated initially with EBRT (external beam radiation therapy) are often not considered for repeat radiation therapy,” said LaToya McLean, MD, a resident member at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and lead author on the abstract. “A key reason for this is concern about safely and effectively placing a rectal spacer in tissue that has been previously irradiated, as this tissue may be scarred or have adhesions that make it difficult to separate. In this study, we show that Barrigel™ rectal spacer can be used safely and effectively to achieve meaningful rectal separation that allows patients with local prostate cancer recurrence to receive radiation therapy while meeting dosimetric constraints. I hope these findings will help reduce the barriers to radiation therapy that these patients face.”

About Barrigel™ Rectal Spacer

Barrigel™ rectal spacer is the first and only hyaluronic acid rectal spacer that separates the prostate from the rectum to protect the rectum during radiation therapy treatment for prostate cancer.1 Barrigel is made from Non-Animal Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid (NASHA).12

Hyaluronic acid is a substance naturally present in the human body and is highly compatible and fully absorbable. NASHA has a proven history of safety and efficacy in a wide variety of medical applications in men, women and children worldwide.8,13

Barrigel™ rectal spacer has been proven to significantly reduce unwanted side effects from prostate cancer radiation therapy and is approved for rectal spacing in the United States, Australia, and Europe. Barrigel™ rectal spacer is indicated for prostate cancer patients with T1-T3b disease. For more information about Barrigel™ rectal spacer, please visit https://barrigel.com/hcp/barrigel-control-matters.

Barrigel™ Rectal Spacer Important Safety Information

Barrigel is intended to temporarily position the anterior rectal wall away from the prostate during radiotherapy for prostate cancer and, in creating this space, it is the intent of Barrigel to reduce the radiation dose delivered to the anterior rectum. Barrigel is composed of biodegradable material and maintains space for the entire course of prostate radiotherapy treatment and is intended to be absorbed by the patient’s body over time.

Barrigel should only be administered by qualified and properly trained physicians with experience in ultrasound guidance and injection techniques in the urogenital/pelvic area.

As with any medical treatment, there are some risks involved with the use of Barrigel. Potential complications associated with the use of Barrigel include, but are not limited to: pain associated with Barrigel injection; needle penetration of the bladder, prostate, rectal wall, rectum, or urethra; injection of Barrigel into the bladder, prostate, rectal wall, rectum, urethra, or intravascularly; local inflammatory reactions; infection; urinary retention; rectal mucosal damage, ulcers, necrosis; bleeding; constipation; and rectal urgency. More information on indications, contraindications, warnings and instructions for use can be found in the Instructions For Use at www.barrigel.com.

Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

† Michael Chao is a paid consultant of Teleflex

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™ Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Barrigel, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, Titan SGS, UroLift and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2024 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved.

References:

Mariados NF, Orio PF III, King MT et al. Hyaluronic acid spacer for hypofractionated prostate radiation therapy: A randomized clinical trial. JAMA Oncol. 2023:e1-e8.* King MT, Svatos M, Orio PF III et al. Evaluating the Quality-of-Life Effect of Apical Spacing with Hyaluronic Acid Prior to Hypofractionated Prostate Radiation Therapy: A Secondary Analysis, Pract Radiat Oncol. 2023;e1-e6.* Data on File. As of 06/01/2024. Hong A, Ischia J, Chao M. Case report: Reversal of hyaluronic acid rectal wall infiltration with hyaluronidase. Front Oncol. 2022;12:870388. Hong A, Bolton D, Ramani S et al. Rectal wall infiltration with hyaluronic acid based rectal spacer reversal protocol. Abstract #3185. Presented at ASTRO 2024 October 1, 2024. McLean L, et al. Hyaluronic Acid Rectal Spacer in Locally Recurrent Prostate Cancer with Prior Radiation Receiving SBRT: on Feasibility, Safety, and Toxicity. Abstract #3236. Presented at ASTRO 2024 October 1, 2024. Lin YH, et al. Impact of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Rectal Spacer Quality Score (SQS) and Fischer-Valuck (FV) Spacer Symmetry Score on Rectal Dosimetry and Acute and Late Gastrointestinal (GI) Toxicity Outcomes – an Australian Experience. Abstract #3222. Presented at ASTRO 2024 October 1, 2024. Svatos M, Chell E, Low DA, et al. Symmetry, separation, and stability: Physical properties for effective dosimetric space with a stabilized hyaluronic acid spacer. Med Phys. 2024; 1-15. https://doi.org/10.1002/mp.17292* Gejerman G, Goldstein MM, Chao M et al. Barrigel spacer injection technique. Pract Radiat Oncol. 2023:e1-e5. (Drs Gejerman, Chao, Lederer, and Orio are paid consultants of Palette Life Sciences, now part of Teleflex). Williams J, Mc Millan K, Chao M et al. Hyaluronic acid rectal spacer in EBRT: Usability, safety and symmetry related to user experience. J Med Imag Radiat Sci (2022). American Cancer Society. Key Statistics for Prostate Cancer. www.cancer.org. 2023. Accessed: Jan 26, 2023. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/prostate-cancer/about/key-statistics. Barrigel Injectable Gel Instructions for Use (2022). Restylane® celebrates 25 years of natural-looking results with its signature line of hyaluronic acid fillers. 2021. Available at: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restylane-celebrates-25-years-of-natural-looking-results-with-its-signature-line-of-hyaluronic-acid-fillers-301388779.html. Accessed Sept 30, 2021.



*Study sponsored by Palette Life Sciences, now part of Teleflex.

Contacts:

Teleflex

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

investor.relations@teleflex.com

610-948-2836

Media Contact:

Glenn Silver

Partner National Media Relations Specialist

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

646-871-8485

APM943A