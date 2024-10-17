Nigeria Gift Card and Incentive Intelligence Report 2024: Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2028 from $1.8 Billion in 2023, Driven by Retailer Offerings and Reselling Platforms

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 12.0% on annual basis to reach US$2.1 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in Nigeria will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.2% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$1.8 billion in 2023 to reach US$3.0 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.

The Nigerian gift card market is witnessing growth, fueled by the expansion of retailer offerings, the emergence of reselling platforms, and increasing corporate adoption. Retail giants like Jumia and Konga are enhancing their gift card options, allowing customers to purchase gift cards for a variety of popular brands, catering to both online and in-store shopping needs.

Platforms such as Cardtonic have introduced gift card reselling, providing consumers with an alternative option to convert unused or unwanted gift cards into cash, further driving consumer interest. Additionally, Nigerian companies are increasingly leveraging gift cards for corporate gifting to reward employees, incentivize sales teams, and foster customer loyalty, contributing to the growth of the corporate segment.

Strategic partnerships, notably Jumia's collaboration with local brands, are boosting consumer engagement by offering more diverse gifting options. This combination of retail expansion, innovative platforms, and corporate use is helping shape the positive trajectory of the Nigerian gift card market.

Total Spend on Gifts in Nigeria

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Nigeria

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Nigeria

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Nigeria

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Nigeria

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Nigeria

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Nigeria

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Nigeria

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Nigeria

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Nigeria

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

