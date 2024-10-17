Brunswick Exploration Outlines Significant New Lithium Potential in Tills at Anatacau West

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to report multiple high spodumene grain counts in till samples collected on the Anatacau West Property (the “project”) which is the immediate extension of Arcadium’s James Bay Lithium project. These highly encouraging results (up to 1,225 spodumene grains in a single sample) further reinforce lithium potential in the bedrock and delineate a new, highly prospective unexplored area at Anatacau West property (Figure 1) beyond the previously drilled pegmatites.

Figure 1: Spodumene Grain Count at Anatacau West





Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “Arcadium’s James Bay Lithium project is one of the most exciting lithium projects in Quebec and today’s results greatly expand the lithium potential we first outlined in drilling last year on our neighboring project. With the recent announcement of Rio Tinto’s acquisition of Arcadium, the Anatacau West project is strategically positioned to benefit from any advancement at the James Bay Lithium project. Our work in 2023 was initially focused on the known showing on the western edge of the property where pegmatites found on Arcadium’s claims continue onto the Anatacau West project. The major spodumene grain count anomalies found to the east of the drilled lithium showing potentially extend the pegmatite trends for several kilometers. Following these highly encouraging results, we will rapidly evaluate next steps at Anatacau West to test this highly prospective trend.”

”I am particularly pleased to see Brunswick’s exploration portfolio continue to demonstrate significant upside in one of the most exciting lithium districts globally. In the coming weeks, we expect more results from Mirage alongside further updates to our multiple exploration initiatives.”

Anatacau West Till Program

During summer 2024, the Company conducted a widely spaced till sampling campaign on its Anatacau West project. Out of a total of 24 samples collected, four scattered samples returned very significant spodumene grains counts (1,226; 914; 47; 37) in the coarse sieved fraction in the <2mm fraction and normalized to 10kg.

These high spodumene grain count till results demonstrate that an important mineralized trend extends further to the east on Brunswick’s claims and that there is therefore a strong potential for new discoveries of near-surface spodumene dykes up-ice. With the new drone magnetic interpretation, we believe that the three holes drilled in 2023 to the east, which returned only anomalous lithium values, were located further north and outside of the main mineralized trend.

Currently Brunswick is resampling core from the 2023 drill campaign to evaluate the existence of lithium alteration halos in the adjacent host rock in the drilled area and the potential for new dykes immediately on strike and at depth to the existing pegmatites. This data will be incorporated into Brunswick’s forthcoming plans at Anatacau West.

Anatacau West Project Overview

In 2023, Brunswick conducted a short drilling campaign (3,712 m) in the western portion of the property and near the boundary with the Arcadium claims. Several pegmatite dykes were identified by drilling with grades up to 26.5 m at 1.51% Li2O m; 18.2m at 1.33% Li2O; 25.1m at 1.00% Li2O and 18.2m at 1.37% li2O (see press release dated July 20, 2023). The various dykes are stacked, range from 5 to 30m in thickness and are oriented NNE dipping strongly at 70 degrees to the west similar to pegmatites defined on Arcadium’s James Bay Lithium project.

The drilling campaign did not continue further east due to marshier ground reducing access to surface geological information. A drone magnetic survey was therefore undertaken by the Company in February 2024 and indicates that the known mineralized spodumene rich dykes at Anatacau West are contained within an ESE-oriented major deformation corridor which also host the neighboring Arcadium James Bay Lithium deposit (110.2 Mt @ 1.3% Li2O) located approximately 2.5km west of Brunswick claim boundary.

The Anatacau West Project comprises 13 claims located 2.5 kilometers east of the Trans-Taiga major Highway. The property is accessible yearlong and near the “Relais Routier Km 381” truck stop. Anatacau West is part of the large Anatacau property package which also includes the Anatacau Main project where the Anais showing was discovered in 2023, containing a total of 704 claims, representing 37,058 hectares (370 sq. km.) currently under option agreement with ODEV.

Quality control

Tills samples were collected in the C-horizon from hand-dug pits at depths up to 1 m. These samples are separated approximately 500 m apart. Each till sample (12-20 kg) was placed in a plastic bag and securely sealed with fibertape. The 10-kg samples were treated by Big Nugget Laboratories of Saint-Alexis-des-Monts, Québec, who proceeded with the spodumene grain count after concentration of a dense mineral fraction of approximately 300g. The quantities of grains mentioned in the text and shown in figures correspond to the obtained counts normalized to 10kg of processed till matrix (<2 mm), also referred to as the “table feed”. In addition, the fine fraction (< 180 µm) was dry sieved and analyses by ALS Minerals for 62 elements including Li-Cs-Ta (ALS package ME-MS41L).

The sampling procedures and the quality control related to the till surveys followed protocols developed by Brunswick, Inlandsis and ALS. Data interpretation was done by Remi Charbonneau from Inlandsis.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, Exploration Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

