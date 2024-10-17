Election Update: Jim Rickards Warns of Financial Crisis, Social Upheaval in 2024 Race

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned financial analyst and former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has issued a stark warning about the impending 2024 presidential election, predicting a storm of economic collapse, political instability, and civil unrest that could devastate millions of Americans.





Jim Rickards

Rickards, famous for correctly forecasting the 2008 financial meltdown, Trump’s 2016 victory, and the COVID-19 crisis, now anticipates a “2024 Election Meltdown”. According to him, the aftermath could wreak havoc across financial markets and society.

“Biden’s recent withdrawal from the race, combined with Kamala Harris’ ascent, has created a perfect storm for chaos,” warns Rickards. “What’s coming next will make the 2020 election turmoil look mild.”

Rickards’ new projections include:

50% collapse in stock markets

The final breakdown of the U.S. dollar

Violent demonstrations and riots

Potential declaration of martial law

“With rising political tension and the establishment’s efforts to block Trump from reclaiming power, the fallout could trigger economic panic and a nationwide constitutional crisis,” says Rickards.

Rickards outlines five essential strategies every American should implement immediately to prepare for the coming election upheaval:

Rickards outlines five essential strategies every American should implement immediately to prepare for the coming election upheaval:

How to Navigate the Dollar’s Collapse

The Top Investment to Profit During a Market Crash

Three Popular Stocks to Sell Before It’s Too Late

How to Build a Fortress at Home for Maximum Protection

“The clock is ticking,” says Rickards. “Those who wait until after the election to act could lose everything. Preparation today will make all the difference .”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a veteran economist, best-selling author, and expert in geopolitical finance, with over 40 years of experience advising governments, central banks, and financial institutions. He has been instrumental in shaping U.S. economic policy and international financial strategy, participating in key moments such as:

Developing the Petrodollar Accord in the 1970s, establishing the dollar as the global reserve currency.

Negotiating during the Iran Hostage Crisis for the Reagan administration.

Rescuing Wall Street from the LTCM crisis alongside Federal Reserve officials in the 1990s.

Collaborating with the CIA and Pentagon to create a predictive system for detecting terrorist activities post-9/11.

Rickards has authored influential books, including The New Great Depression and Aftermath, and regularly appears on financial networks such as CNBC and Bloomberg.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe821e92-d35b-4d85-9193-98712afbec77