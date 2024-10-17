Tilray Brands Celebrates Six Years of Cannabis Legalization in Canada with Industry-Leading Innovation in Brands and Products

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, celebrates six years of cannabis legalization in Canada, marking its continued leadership as the #1 cannabis producer in the country1.

Blair MacNeil, President of Tilray Canada, said, “Our success over the past six years is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our consumers and delivering exceptional products that cater to their needs. As the cannabis market continues to evolve, Tilray remains at the forefront of innovation, driving growth and setting the standards for excellence in the global industry.”

In Canada, Tilray continues to lead the Canadian cannabis market, holding the top position across major provinces nationally, including British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, combined.

With the strategic acquisitions of HEXO and Truss Beverage Co., Tilray strengthened its cannabis portfolio with a diverse range of products across the adult-use and medical markets.

Tilray grew its brand and product portfolio in Canada with key innovative launches across cannabis beverages and edibles, topicals, flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates:

Broken Coast is an award-winning cannabis brand that is widely recognized as a pioneer in the craft cannabis industry in Canada. The brand is known for raising the standard for premium cannabis products, and their new 1g blunts are a testament to their commitment to innovation and quality. In addition to their new blunts, Broken Coast offers a range of premium craft cannabis flower products that are meticulously cultivated to ensure the highest quality and potency. Their multi-pack pre-rolls are also a fan-favorite, featuring popular strains such as Milk & Cookies and their latest release, Platinum Pavé. With a focus on excellence and innovation, Broken Coast continues to be a leading brand in the Canadian cannabis market.



Good Supply, a top cannabis brand in Canada, has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders alike. The brand is known for offering classic formats and well-known strains, as well as putting a new spin on familiar products, including the revolutionary Twisted Vapes – the brand’s dual chamber vape that offers three flavour experiences. Good Supply's latest addition to its fruit-forward Juiced™ collection, "Juiced Xtreme," is a full spectrum resin-infused pre-roll that promises an intense experience and 50% THC. The brand is also launching a new line of 2g Vapes that are so nice you’ll hit them twice, offering more flavour and more cannabinoids in a vape twice the leading size, available in two flavours – the fan-favourite Purple Monkey, and new, delicious Peach Bum. With these new offerings, Good Supply continues to push for innovation and meet the evolving needs of its customers in approachable, affordable ways.



Redecan a brand specializing in cultivating unique, top-quality flower using meticulous growing practices to deliver a superior product. Their fresh, high-quality flower selection includes popular strains such as Animal RNTZ, Space Age Cake, and Purple Churro, as well as their new Bluntees line. Redecan is also known for their signature THC oils, capsules, and signature Redees pre-rolls, now available in their Hemp'd edition. With a focus on quality and innovation, Redecan is a trusted name in the Canadian cannabis industry.



Solei is a premier cannabis wellness and lifestyle brand that offers thoughtfully designed products for curating sensorial experiences tailored to your needs and preferences. Their roll-on CBD and THC-infused topicals are perfect for targeted wellness routines, while their two new Sparkling Beverages flavors - Dark Cherry (a 2:1 blend of CBD and THC) and Blood Orange (a 2:1 blend of CBG and THC) - provide refreshing and enjoyable options for cannabis consumers. Solei is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their wellness journeys and experience cannabis in alternative ways that work for them.



Chowie Wowie is a cannabis edibles brand that believes that edibles should be more than just a way to consume cannabis - they should also be fun, safe, easy to share, and delicious. The brand offers a range of tasty and consistent products that are perfect for any occasion, including their newest launches featuring classic flavours of Peanut Butter and Cookies & Cream balanced chocolate bars. With a focus on taste and quality, Chowie Wowie is committed to delivering a delicious and enjoyable cannabis experience for all.



XMG is a top cannabis beverage brand in Canada, providing cannabis enthusiasts with a variety of bold and exciting THC drinks. The brand's XMG+ line features a powerful CBD and CBG infusion with exciting flavours like Iced Rocket Berry, Banana Brain Freeze, Blackberry Lemonade, Lemon Iced Tea, Tropical Cream Float, and Paradise Treat. XMG has also expanded with a new line extension under the XMG Zero collection, featuring classic soda flavors without the sugar in flavours such as Cherry Cola, Cream Soda, and Orange Soda, all infused with THC for a unique and refreshing experience. With its commitment to innovation and taste, XMG continues to be a leading brand in the cannabis beverage market.



Mollo offers a collection of refreshing cannabis-infused drinks designed to deliver crisp and delicious flavours that are reminiscent of popular craft brews and lager profiles. Mollo has recently expanded its product line with the first-ever THC and CBD Seltzers, featuring a variety of citrus and fruity flavours, including lemon, mango, pineapple, and blackberry. With a focus on taste and quality, Mollo is dedicated to providing a unique and enjoyable cannabis drinking experience for all. As a result, the brand has easily become a fan favorite in the cannabis beverage market.



As Tilray Brands celebrates another milestone year, the company remains committed to leading the industry through innovation, quality, and consumer focus experiences, shaping the future of cannabis in Canada and beyond.

1 Sources: HIFYRE and Weedcrawler Market Share Report – August 2024