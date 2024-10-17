CSN Inova Partners with SOSA to Enhance Brazil's Industrial Sector with Global Tech Innovations

This collaboration aims to facilitate market entry for startups through strategic investments, pilot programs and distribution partnerships enhancing technological integration across Brazilian industries



SAO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSN Inova and SOSA are excited to announce their new partnership , set to significantly impact Brazil's industrial sector by integrating global technological innovations. This initiative will create a robust commercial environment where technology companies can establish and expand their operations within the Brazilian market. The collaboration aims to enable these startups to pilot their solutions, secure strategic investments, and establish key distribution partnerships within Brazil.





Through this collaboration, startups will gain access to paid pilot programs that allow them to demonstrate their technologies within Brazil’s expansive industrial ecosystem. CSN Inova, the innovation-focused arm of an industry leader in steel, cement, energy, and logistics, will provide these startups with a testing ground for their solutions in real-world industrial applications.

Startups participating in these pilots can potentially receive investments from both CSN Inova and SOSA Ventures . Successful pilot projects may also lead to distribution and commercialization agreements that can accelerate growth and expand market reach in Brazil. This represents a substantial opportunity for startups aiming to scale operations in one of the world’s most vibrant and challenging markets.

Brazil, with a population of over 210 million and a robust demand for new technologies across multiple industries including agriculture, healthcare, and logistics, presents fertile ground for innovative solutions. The partnership between CSN Inova and SOSA aims to bridge crucial gaps in the Brazilian market by introducing essential technological services and products.

About CSN Inova

CSN Inova is an integral part of CSN, a leader in steel, cement, energy, and logistics, which employs over 25,000 people. As one of the most efficient integrated steel producers globally, CSN Inova invests in and implements disruptive technologies that transform traditional industries into smarter, more connected, and sustainable systems. The firm actively supports its portfolio companies by enhancing their technological and commercial scales, co-developing new applications, and facilitating integration into the broader CSN ecosystem.

About SOSA

SOSA, a global leader in open innovation, excels in facilitating the entry and expansion of technology companies into new markets by developing impactful partnerships that yield tangible business outcomes. With a legacy of managing over 900 projects and engaging more than 13,000 technology companies globally, SOSA offers customized innovation consulting, rapid tech solutions, and strategic investment opportunities. From its offices in New York, Frankfurt, Singapore, and São Paulo, SOSA continues to connect clients across manufacturing, insurance, and energy sectors with cutting-edge technologies and investment opportunities.

This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing Brazil's industrial capabilities and fostering economic growth through high-impact technological advancements.

