ZenaTech’s ZenaDrone Team Begins US Flight Testing of ZenaDrone 1000 in the Arizona Desert

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, announces that its subsidiary, ZenaDrone, has begun the first US flight testing of the ZenaDrone 1000 drone including new hardware and software configurations in the desert near Phoenix, Arizona. The company has also been concurrently working towards expanding offices, operations, and partnerships in the state.

“After years of development work and recently achieving US FAA approval, it is gratifying to be able to conduct live test flights and further build our company base in Arizona. This is the first of many test flights and demonstrations that will help us refine and build the reliability of the ZenaDrone 1000 solutions for agriculture, defense, security, land surveying, and other applications where we see demand,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

One of the company’s longstanding collaboration partners is the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), the State of Arizona’s economic development organization.

“We are thrilled that ZenaDrone has further grown and strengthened its Arizona presence by choosing Arizona as its base of U.S. operations. And we are now delighted that they have chosen Arizona’s skies to begin live testing of the ZenaDrone 1000 product. We look forward to continued work with ZenaDrone to grow their business in Arizona and throughout the world, including via participation at international trade shows and on international trade missions,” said Kevin O’Shea, Senior Vice President of International Trade for the ACA.

ZenaTech recently announced that ZenaDrone was granted an exemption by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) for visual line-of-sight commercial applications and data collection in the US, subject to specified conditions and limitations. This approval enables live testing and evaluation of the ZenaDrone 1000 product with US-based partners and potential customers. The company is also completing the FAA application process to receive an aerial spraying license (14 CFR Part 137) for agricultural plant nourishment, soil treatment, and pest control.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is an autonomous drone product designed for stable flight, maneuverability, heavy lift capabilities, incorporating innovative software technology, AI, sensors, and purpose-built attachments, along with compact and rugged hardware engineered for industrial use. It has been used on farms in Ireland to enable smart farming, plant tracking, and crop management, and it has been piloted in the field with the US military for delivery of temperature-controlled critical medical supplies.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone solutions and enterprise SaaS solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and field service processes. With over 100 enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies and cost savings. The company operates through six offices in North America, Europe, and UAE, and a growing global partner network.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has evolved to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, and process automation, utilizing the ZenaDrone 1000 drone and the IQ series of indoor/outdoor drone products.

