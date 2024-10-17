Canada Loyalty Programs Intelligence Report 2024: Market to Grow by 10% to Reach $5.09 Billion this Year as Companies Explore Cashback Options to Enhance Customer Engagement - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in this region is expected to grow by 10.0% on an annual basis to reach US$5.09 billion in 2024. In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 11.6% during 2019-2023. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 8.7% during 2024-2028. Loyalty market in the country will increase from US$4.62 billion in 2023 to reach US$7.09 billion by 2028.

The loyalty program landscape in Canada is characterized by rapid evolution, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and regulatory shifts. Companies increasingly adopt personalized and technology-integrated solutions while exploring cashback options to enhance customer engagement. The launch of innovative programs by major players signifies a competitive market focused on delivering value to consumers.



As the regulatory environment becomes more stringent, businesses must navigate these changes carefully to ensure compliance and maintain consumer trust. The future of loyalty programs in Canada appears promising, with significant growth potential as firms continue to innovate and adapt to the needs of their customer base. Senior executives must monitor these trends, ensuring their loyalty strategies align with market dynamics and regulatory requirements to achieve sustained success.



Overview of Loyalty Program Trends



The loyalty program landscape in Canada is rapidly evolving, reflecting changing consumer behaviours and market dynamics. Key trends influencing this market include.

Increased Participation: Loyalty programs have become integral to the shopping experience for many Canadians, with consumers actively engaging in multiple programs. This trend is driven by the desire for rewards and the need for value, particularly in a competitive market.

Shift Towards Personalization: Brands increasingly leverage data analytics to create personalized loyalty experiences. Tailored rewards and targeted communications enhance customer satisfaction and foster deeper connections, making personalization a key focus for loyalty programs.

Technological Integration: Integrating mobile technology and digital platforms is transforming loyalty programs. Consumers can easily track their rewards, receive personalized offers, and redeem benefits through mobile apps, enhancing convenience and engagement.

Emergence of Premium Programs: There is a growing trend towards premium loyalty programs that offer enhanced benefits for a subscription fee. These programs cater to consumers willing to pay for exclusive rewards, early access to sales, and other perks, reflecting a shift in consumer expectations.

These trends indicate a shift towards more innovative and engaging loyalty programs that resonate with Canadian consumers' diverse preferences.



New Loyalty Programs Launched in the Country



Recent months have seen the introduction of several innovative loyalty programs across Canada, reflecting strategic responses to consumer demands.

Shoppers Drug Mart PC Optimum Program: The PC Optimum program has undergone enhancements. Members can now earn points on a wider range of products and redeem them for personalized offers, catering to consumer preferences for flexibility and value.

Loblaws' Loyalty Initiatives: Loblaws has introduced new features in its loyalty program, focusing on personalized rewards and partnerships with various retailers. The program allows customers to earn points on everyday purchases.

Hudson's Bay Rewards Program: Hudson's Bay has revamped its loyalty program to offer more personalized experiences and exclusive promotions, enhancing customer engagement and retention.

These initiatives reflect a competitive landscape where businesses are continuously adapting their loyalty strategies to meet the diverse needs of Canadian consumers.



Overview of Cashback Loyalty Program Trend



Cashback loyalty programs are gaining traction as a preferred alternative to traditional point-based systems in Canada. Key aspects of this trend include.

Immediate Financial Benefits: Cashback programs provide instant rewards, appealing to consumers who prefer immediate gratification over delayed rewards associated with points. This immediacy enhances the attractiveness of these programs.

Enhanced Value Perception: As consumers become more price-sensitive, cashback offers are viewed as a way to enhance perceived value, particularly in competitive sectors like retail and e-commerce.

Integration with Digital Payment Solutions: The rise of digital wallets and payment platforms has facilitated the implementation of cashback programs, allowing seamless transactions and easy reward redemption.

Market Differentiation: Companies utilize cashback programs to differentiate themselves in a crowded market, driving customer acquisition and retention through attractive offers.

This trend underscores a shift towards more flexible and consumer-friendly loyalty solutions catering to Canadian shoppers' evolving preferences.



Recent Regulatory Changes Impacting Loyalty Programs



The regulatory environment surrounding loyalty programs in Canada is evolving, with significant implications for businesses.

Data Protection Regulations: Stricter regulations regarding consumer data collection and usage require loyalty programs to adopt transparent, permission-based models. Compliance with these regulations is essential for maintaining consumer trust.

Consumer Protection Laws: New laws safeguarding consumer rights may necessitate clearer communication regarding loyalty program terms and conditions, enhancing transparency and fairness.

Competition Authority Scrutiny: Regulatory bodies are increasingly scrutinizing loyalty programs to ensure they do not create unfair market advantages or limit competition. This scrutiny prompts businesses to reassess their loyalty strategies to ensure compliance.

These regulatory changes compel businesses to adapt their loyalty programs, ensuring compliance while maintaining customer engagement and satisfaction. Companies must align their loyalty strategies with legal requirements while delivering value to consumers.

Scope



Canada Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Canada

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Canada Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Others

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Canada Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Canada Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Canada Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Canada Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

Software

Services

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

