BairesDev Report Shows Core Tech Skills Are Powering the AI Revolution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, an award-winning software outsourcing company, conducted research across 500+ companies to understand the most requested skills from clients, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies.
The study concludes the following:
- Core Tech Skills Still Dominate Demand: Technologies like React, .NET, Python, Node, and Java remain critical, driving both traditional and AI-powered development efforts.
- AI-related skills, the fastest growing: Machine learning is the fastest-growing skill in 2024 with a 383% growth rate, followed by Angular, Flutter, Kotlin, and Terraform.
- AI and Core Skills Overlap: The growing demand for AI solutions is increasing the need for core technical skills, which are essential for building AI platforms and applications.
- Data Skills Drive AI Success: As AI becomes more data-driven, there is a 77% rise in demand for skills related to data infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of tools like Databricks, Snowflake, and MongoDB.
“Over the past five years, we’ve seen a steady and sometimes steep increase in demand for developers who specialize in tools like Snowflake, MongoDB, and Databricks, amongst others,” said CTO Justice Erolin. “If AI is a gold rush and you’re a developer, you might want to be selling the pickaxes. In this case, the pickaxes are skills related to data because a well-maintained data infrastructure is the engine that drives a successful AI product.”
For businesses and developers, BairesDev's findings emphasize the importance of balancing new trends, like AI, with traditional developer expertise. As AI-driven innovation grows, tech companies must continue investing in a reliable data infrastructure while leveraging established technologies to meet evolving market demands.
For more information about BairesDev and the full research report, visit https://www.bairesdev.com/blog/ai-rush-is-built-on-core-tech-skills/
