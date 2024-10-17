Phunware to Attend and Exhibit at The Hospitality Show in San Antonio

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) ("Phunware" or the "Company"), a leader in cloud enterprise solutions for mobile applications and related technologies, will introduce a fully-customizable and configurable mobile solution for events during The Hospitality Show in San Antonio, October 7-10. Members of Phunware’s executive and sales teams will be onsite and exhibiting its mobile hospitality solution at the Henry B. González Convention Center, Booth #139.

Phunware’s Mobile Hospitality Solution is designed to boost guest engagement and drive incremental revenue. It enhances the guest experience from pre-arrival to booking resort activities directly through the app, while incorporating features like digital keys, push notifications, and on-property wayfinding.

"Our aim is to deliver personalized experiences to guests by providing enhanced access to all the features of leading hotels through a mobile app. Phunware's platform can boost incremental revenue and elevate lifetime value, while giving guests convenient access to essential services such as contactless check-in, digital keys, amenity booking, and mobile ordering." said Mike Snavely, CEO of Phunware. “The Phunware team is excited to be part of The Hospitality Show this year and to share our insights with other hospitality tech leaders. This is a monumental opportunity to connect with our customers and the industry’s most innovative players to drive even more advances in enhancing guest services and experiences."

Phunware is scheduling on-site meetings with attendees of The Hospitality Show to explore how Phunware's mobile solutions can elevate guest engagement for new or existing apps. Click here to schedule an on-site meeting.

The Hospitality Show

Dates: October 28-30, 2024

Location: Henry B. González Convention Center, San Antonio, TX

For additional information on The Hospitality Show, visit here .

The Hospitality Show is produced annually by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex as a forum where some 400 vendors and 100 educators can connect with hotel brands, owners, operators and management companies to explore ways to operate hotels more efficiently and profitably.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement and manage custom mobile applications and analytics, digital advertising and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable and personalized mobile app experiences.

Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, by leveraging brands, consumers, partners and digital asset holders and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience and industry verticals through its new platform, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property rights and interests, and update and reintroduce its digital asset ecosystem for existing holders and new market participants.

