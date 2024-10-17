Tucktec Folding Kayaks Seeks Retail Partners to Expand National Footprint

Conway, SC, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucktec Folding Kayaks, the manufacturer of lightweight, portable kayaks, is actively seeking retail partnerships to expand its distribution across the United States. The company’s innovative kayaks are ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and provide retailers with a unique product to capitalize on the growing demand for portable, high-quality kayaking equipment. Since launching the kayak D2C in 2020 over 70,000 kayaks have been sold. Reaching those who do not have storage space or ability to transport traditional kayaks. Priced to compete with Inflatable kayaks their innovative design allows for a solid hard-shell option to inflatables.

Tucktec Folding Kayaks are crafted with durable, lightweight materials and feature a patented folding design that allows for easy transport and storage. Unlike traditional kayaks, Tucktec kayaks can be folded into a compact size, making them perfect for adventurers who want to kayak in remote locations. This innovative product offers retailers a competitive edge in the outdoor gear market. With the rise of outdoor recreation participation and the increasing demand for portable, high-quality kayaking equipment, Tucktec Folding Kayaks present a lucrative opportunity for retailers to capture a share of this growing market.

“We’re excited to partner with retailers who share our passion for the outdoors and want to provide their customers with the best portable kayaking solution on the market,” said Dan Norton, Founder of Tucktec Folding Kayaks. “Our kayaks are designed to make kayaking more accessible, and they are a hit with outdoor enthusiasts who do not want to manage a standard kayak but want the same durability and performance." Norton continued, "It’s time to get these into stores. We’re hoping to make long-term relationships with Retail Stores and are interested in expanding into watersport, camping, and RV markets.”

Tucktec Folding Kayaks is a Conway, SC-based company that designs and manufactures innovative, portable kayaks. The company’s patented folding design makes it easy to transport and store a portable kayak while allowing for the durability and performance of traditional kayaks. Tucktec is committed to providing high-quality, durable kayaks that consistently sell to consumers who thought owning a kayak would be too cumbersome.

Retailers interested in learning more about partnering with Tucktec Folding Kayaks can visit the company’s website or contact their sales team directly.

