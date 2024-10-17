BUFF® Partners with Protect Our Winters and Artist Kate Zessel to Champion Climate Action

Santa Rosa, CA, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUFF®, a world leader in headwear and neckwear for outdoor enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce its 7th year of collaboration partnership with Protect Our Winters (POW), a movement empowering outdoor lovers to become climate champions. This season’s collaboration capsule aims to inspire individuals to take action against climate change and protect the places we all cherish, with this capsule BUFF® also committed to support POW’s climate advocacy work.

With over 130,000 advocates worldwide, POW is leading the charge to safeguard our outdoor spaces from the impacts of climate change. BUFF® is committed to this mission and, as part of this partnership, will introduce a special collection featuring stunning artwork by acclaimed artist Kate Zessel, based in Whistler, B.C.

Zessel draws inspiration from her adventures in the mountains, seamlessly incorporating intricate line work, patterns, and elements of nature into her designs. Her art is a visual tribute to the outdoors and reflects her deep love for skiing, biking, and the wilderness. BUFF® showcases her unique style in this collection which includes adult and kids Thermonet® and Original EcoStretch neck tubes, a Rutger knit beanie, and a Thermonet Hinged balaclava.

“For years, BUFF® has been dedicated to protecting the environment, producing responsibly, and championing the well-being of our employees and communities. We are excited to continue our partnership with Protect Our Winters, showcasing Kate Zessel's stunning artwork. Together, we strive to inspire our community to take meaningful action against climate change, fostering a deeper love for the outdoors that sparks lasting advocacy."said David Camps, CEO at BUFF®

“BUFF® has been a significant supporter of POW and we value their continued partnership and collaboration. We're excited to launch this collaboration line with artwork from our talented Creative Alliance member, Kate Zessel. Jeremy Jones often talks about winning the lift line conversation; this product is a perfect conversation starter! We look forward to continue growing the outdoor movement for climate impact through this creative partnership”. Said Leigh Capozzi, VP Marketing and Communications.

For more information on the BUFF x Protect Our Winters artist collection please visit: https://www.buff.com/pow

About BUFF®

Joan Rojas invented BUFF®'s legendary multifunctional tubular as a protective solution to the sun, wind, and cold while touring country roads on his motorcycle– and in 1992, BUFF® was founded. Today, the company offers an entire line of accessories: from caps to headbands and beanies to balaclavas, all designed to help people live more outdoor moments. From day one, BUFF® dedicated itself to caring for the well-being of the planet and the people who share it. Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, the company manufactures ninety percent of its products in-house using renewable energy. Furthering the brand's commitment to making a positive impact, BUFF® became a Certified B Corporation™ in 2022. BUFF® products are sold in more than 80 countries across the globe and in top outdoor sporting retailers across the U.S.

About POW

POW helps passionate outdoor people protect the places they live and love from climate change. We are a community of athletes, scientists, creatives, and business leaders advancing non-partisan policies that protect our world today and for future generations. For more information, visit https://www.protectourwinters.org.

