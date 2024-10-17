Loadsmart Reaches Operating Profitability and Forecasts All-Time Record Gross Profit for the Year

Chicago, IL, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loadsmart, a leader in Logistics Solutions, announced that it has achieved operating profitability in Q3 and is on track for all-time record gross profit in 2024. This milestone reflects Loadsmart’s strategic execution in building an integrated transportation operating ecosystem that connects shippers, carriers, and warehouses, driving efficiency and cost reductions across the supply chain.

Over the last decade, Loadsmart has methodically expanded its capabilities, moving beyond freight brokerage to offer comprehensive solutions that allow customers to streamline their transportation management through easy-to-implement and user-centric software and services—from planning, optimization, execution, to gate, yard, and dock technology. The company's approach integrates transportation management workflows, artificial intelligence, and facility technology into a cohesive platform that drives financial performance and operational reliability.

"Reaching operational profitability is a reflection of our focus on creating real value for our customers by building solutions that address their core transportation challenges while operating the business with discipline," said Felipe Capella, CEO of Loadsmart. "By implementing an ecosystem of tools that improve efficiency, visibility, and decision-making, we've made meaningful progress not only in our financial results but also in helping shippers better manage their operations.”

Even as traditional brokers and 3PLs see dramatic year-over-year declines in gross profit compared to the COVID highs, Loadsmart is on track to beat its all-time gross profit record in 2024. “This is a testament that we are on the right path,” Capella adds.

The key components of Loadsmart’s Logistics Solutions include:

Network Assessment and Analysis:

In-depth analysis of distribution networks to identify inefficiencies and opportunities for optimization. Leverage data-driven insights to uncover transportation savings. Whether it's a one-time assessment or ongoing support, the tech and touch approach is designed to enhance the overall effectiveness of logistics strategies.

FreightIntel AI, Loadsmart’s advanced freight analytics and intelligence solution, helps shippers optimize decision-making around orders, modes, service, and pricing. The software provides meaningful and easy-to-understand observations, insights, and recommendations in minutes so shippers can start taking action faster.

Freight Management & Execution:

Optimizing every step of the logistics process, from organizing orders and planning shipments to consolidating loads and selecting the best transportation modes. Using advanced Tier-1 optimization tools, Loadsmart helps ensure maximum efficiency and improves overall supply chain performance.

ShipperGuide TMS simplifies transportation management by enabling tasks like order consolidation, carrier sourcing, load tendering, tracking, and reporting—all in one platform. The venfor portal streamlines order initiation, allowing suppliers to create shipmets and send BOLs without manual coordination. With real-time tracking and visibility, shipments can be monitored from order placement to delivery, proviging detailed insights into carrier schedules, dock appointments, and yard statuses, ensuring smooth and efficient logistics operations.

CarrierTMS, Loadsmart’s TMS designed specifically for carriers, allows fleets to manage their trucks, book loads, and optimize routes. The tool simplifies operations by integrating real-time market data with fleet management, improving load matching, and allowing carriers to maximize asset utilization.

Gate, Yard, and Dock Management Solutions:

Loadsmart’s yard visibility system uses computer vision and AI to automatically track assets like containers, tractors, and chassis. It provides real-time inventory visibility and security through cameras at facilities.

Opendock is the leading dock scheduling solution in North America. It allows carriers to schedule appointments online, reducing the need for calls and emails and improving operational efficiency while positioning facilities as shippers of choice. With a gate management feature built into Opendock, drivers can check in and out with QR codes for faster processing and improved yard visibility.

Audit and Analytics:

Loadsmart’s Freight Audit & Pay service ensures accurate carrier billing by auditing invoices against approved rates, handling payments, reconciliations, and GL coding. Logistics data is aggregated and analyzed to provide actionable insights without the need for in-house analysts. Market Intelligence and Econometrics offer up-to-date market trends, helping keep rates competitive and teams able to anticipate disruptions using data from trusted sources and indexed customer information.

Loadsmart remains focused on providing practical, technology-driven solutions that empower shippers to move more with less. Operating profitability is measured as revenue less direct operating costs associated with that revenue as well as all sales, marketing, and (operating and sales) support costs associated with generating that revenue.

About Loadsmart

Loadsmart offers logistics solutions powered by industry experts and next-gen technology that lower costs, increase efficiency, and digitize transportation. From Planning, Optimization, and Execution to Gate, Yard, and Dock solutions, ending with Audit & Pay capabilities, we deploy the best mix of services and technology to empower your business to move more with less. For more information, please visit https://loadsmart.com.