Veriff named a category leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise Fraud Solutions

New York, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a leading identity verification and authentication platform, is proud to be named a Category Leader by Chartis in its RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise Fraud Solutions, and Best in Class Capabilities: Application Fraud and Identity Risk, in RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise Fraud Solutions for 2024.

“We are delighted to have this external recognition in Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise Fraud Solutions 2024. As the identity fraud landscape fuelled by AI rapidly evolves, we continue to invest in our technological capabilities to combat fraud and offer best-in-class solutions to protect our global customers,” said Kaarel Kotkas, the CEO and founder at Veriff.

According to Chartis, IDV and other identity-related risk management tools can and should be used throughout the customer lifecycle. However, they can be very useful in delivering fraud signals early in an interaction. IDV can play a vital role within enterprise and payment fraud solutions by acting as the first line of defense against unauthorised access and fraudulent transactions, verifying user identities, combating synthetic ID fraud and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Veriff, an expert for Enterprise Fraud Solutions, saw a 20% increase in fraudulent activity online last year, costing businesses in the US up to 9% of their revenue a year. Veriff will publish its annual Identity Fraud Report 2025 in December to cover the most recent fraud trends, helping businesses understand the global fraud landscape to stay ahead of fraudsters and protect their end-users.

About Veriff

Veriff is the preferred identity verification and authentication platform partner for the world's most innovative growth-driven organizations, including financial services, crypto, online marketplaces, gaming and mobility companies, and other sectors. Veriff provides advanced technology that combines AI-powered automation with reinforced learning from human feedback, deep insights, and expertise. Veriff is the partner of choice for organizations that need to rapidly and conveniently verify and safeguard users anywhere in the world.





