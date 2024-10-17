Astronaut Tim Peake to Headline Timeline's Adviser 3.0 Conference 2025

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timeline is thrilled to announce the return of its flagship event, Adviser 3.0, on 15th May 2025 at Magazine London. This high-energy conference, designed to inspire and equip financial planners with actionable insights, will feature Major Tim Peake, renowned astronaut, as the headline speaker. He will be joined by industry heavyweights, including US leading expert on psychology of financial planning, Dr Meghaan Lurtz, together with sector experts Abraham Okusanya and Brett Davidson and a host of others.

Attendees will have the chance to tailor their experience with over 20 varied sessions spread across five stages. The conference will tackle cutting-edge themes in financial planning such as technology, artificial intelligence, growth and profitability, wealth transfer, succession planning, client communications, leadership, marketing, and the economy. These topics will have practitioners at their core, ensuring content is relevant and applicable to today’s advisory firms.

Adding a burst of colour and energy, the conference’s vibrant Rio Carnival theme will set the stage for a day filled with valuable insights, networking opportunities, and delicious food. The programme will run from 9:00am to 5:30pm, followed by a networking drinks reception and an unforgettable after-party that will carry on until 10:00 pm.

Abraham Okusanya, CEO of Timeline and host of Adviser 3.0, shares his excitement: "We are thrilled to present such a rich and diverse line-up of speakers to the UK advice community. Major Tim Peake’s experiences are truly inspirational, and his insights will beautifully complement the practical sessions we have planned. After two years of learning and fine-tuning, we’re confident this year’s event will exceed all expectations. Tickets are on sale now – they won’t last, so don’t miss out on being part of something amazing."