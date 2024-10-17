LM Funding America, Inc.’s Bitcoin Holdings was Valued at $9.6 million in Monthly Update

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today provided a preliminary, unaudited Bitcoin mining and operational update for the month ended September 30, 2024.







Metrics *



Three

Months

1stQtr.

2024



Three

Months

2ndQtr.

2024



One Month

September 30,

2024



Three

Months

3rdQtr.

2024



Nine Months

Ended September

30, 2024 Bitcoin Beginning Balance 95.1 163.4 135.7 160.4 95.1 Bitcoin Mined, net 86.4 44.1 6.6 18.4 148.9 Bitcoin Sold (18.0) (47.0) - (36.5) (101.5) Service Fee (rounding) (0.1) (0.1) 0.1 - (0.2) Bitcoin Holdings at Month End 163.4 160.4 142.3 142.3 142.3 Approximate Miners Deployed at Month End 5,940 5,880 3,700 3,700 Approximate Miners In-Transit at Month End 2,200 2,200 Approximate Potential Hash Rate at Month End (PH/s) 614 639 639 639

*Unaudited

The Company estimates that the value of its 142.3 Bitcoin holdings on September 30, 2024, was approximately $9.6 million, based on an estimated October 16, 2024 BTC price of $67,500.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company has approximately 5,880 miners, electrified and actively mining Bitcoin, providing the company with approx. 639 petahash of mining capacity. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the risks of entering into and operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance and grow our cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

