Convex partners with EXL to accelerate operational excellence through data and technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, was selected by Convex Group Limited (“Convex”), the international specialty insurer and reinsurer, for a multiyear engagement focused on accelerating delivery of its business operations. The program will improve efficiency and customer experience, delivering a more cost-effective, scalable and resilient operating model.



As part of Convex’s strategically differentiated approach to outsourcing, EXL will help deliver the next phase of development in operational excellence and efficiency, enhancing workflows and delivering integrated data-enriched management information, analytics and AI across the breadth of the operating model. This will allow Convex to continue to maintain its client-centric focus and growth momentum while drawing on EXL’s deep expertise in insurance operations and market-proven AI and data capabilities. In addition, EXL’s multi-tower and multi-geography delivery centers and transformation center of excellence will support Convex’s requirements for flexible and adaptable access to evolving skills and resources.

“We are excited to work closely with Convex to evolve their operating model, supporting better business decisions through data and technology while delivering greater scalability and efficiency in their operations,” said Vikas Bhalla, president, EXL and head of Insurance business. “Partnering with EXL will not only support Convex in its continued growth and deployment of current technologies but also help the organization leverage future technological advancements with speed and agility.”



“We selected EXL as a strategic partner because we felt they aligned well with our values while demonstrating a strong capability and drive to leverage cutting-edge technology and data in the delivery of services,” said Adrian Spieler, chief operating officer at Convex. “EXL not only brings the London market experience but also the experience of implementing transformational solutions alongside transparency and high-quality management information into operations. We see this engagement as an accelerator for delivering operational excellence to our brokers and clients.”

EXL works with more than 550 global insurers, re-insurers, brokers and Insurtech firms to leverage data and artificial intelligent based solutions to help our clients improve risk mitigation, reduce indemnity spend, enhance customer experience and lower service costs. With a 25-year heritage in the insurance industry, EXL’s global presence and deep insurance expertise help clients stay resilient and leverage the best-of-breed solutions to stay ahead.

