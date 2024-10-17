Thermal Energy Storage Market Predicted to Grow at $12.10 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, US, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermal energy Storage market size was valued at around $5.88 billion in 2023 and Expected to reach a value of $12.10 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.45% from 2024 to 2031. The market is growing rapidly due to a shift in preference toward renewable energy generation, including concentrated solar power, and rising demand for thermal energy storage TES systems in HVAC. The thermal energy storage demand will be positively affected by the increasing requirement for enhanced energy efficiency rates, along with the ongoing efforts to use energy more productively.

Broad commercialization due to the escalating need for electricity, increased use of electricity in peak hours, and a heated demand for heating and cooling applications in smart infrastructure is expected to be the trend propelling market growth. Additionally, the market will benefit from the plethora of government policies in developed as well as developing countries for renewable energy technologies, as it forms an integral part of the investments made by countries worldwide in renewables.

Thermal Energy Storage Market Report Overview:

Market Revenue in 2023 $5.88 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $12.10 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.10 % Forecast Period 2024–2031

Rising Demand for Thermal Energy to Boost Thermal Energy Market Growth

The rise in thermal energy demand is boosting the requirements for thermal energy storage solutions. Factors like expansion of industries and urban populations is increasing the demand for thermal energy. Furthermore, the transition toward cleaner fuels, regardless of whether it is manufacturing, residential heating and cooling, agriculture, off-road transportation or renewable energy conversion, increase thermal energy demand. Concurrently, the elevating importance of energy management and optimization tends to focus on how well thermal energy is utilized. Thus, it is apparent that thermal energy storage is increasingly crucial in terms of energy security, sustainability, and resilience.

Advancements of Thermal Energy Storage Technology to Increase Reliability on Renewable Energy Generation

Thermochemical storage technologies have also experienced significant progress which is stemmed from high-temperature material development. This approach makes TES systems operate at high temperatures that consequently provides higher energy storage capacity and efficiencies. This also allows for a higher level of heat utilization from renewable sources such as concentrated solar power. Such technologies also improve the feasibility and reliability of renewable generation. A series of thermochemical storage technologies makes use of reversible chemical reactions that are employed to store and release heat energy and provide relatively long-duration storage. In addition, the integration of multiple storage technologies through implementing hybrid TES systems provides immense advantages like improved energy density, cycling stability or flexibility. As well, system integration and control strategies advance to improve real-time adjustment of the TES system in response to demand and weather conditions, as well as energy price. Advanced smart control algorithms are employed, making TES and renewable energy sources a well-integrated system unit.

Strict Environmental Regulations to Promote Renewable Energies to Drive Market Growth in Europe

Europe dominates the global thermal energy storage market and is expected to expand substantially in the future. The TES market in Europe is growing rapidly because the need for energy storage and grid stabilization is growing. This growth is driven by the fact that very stringent environmental regulations and policies across Europe have been put in place to promote the use of renewable energies as well as energy efficiency. Europe has a vast reserve of renewable energies, for example, wind and solar energy sources. These types of energies must be balanced by TES systems since they can be very intermittent and fluctuating. In Europe stakeholders are carrying out diverse strategic activities including mergers and acquisitions, extensions, fundraising, and new product development, among others to enhance their positions in the market.

Thermal Energy Storage Market Insights

Driver

Growing demand for renewable energy sources

Increasing government policies and incentives related to renewable energy

Rising demand for electricity due to growing commercialization

Restraints

High initial investment expenses

Rising competition from alternative energy storage technologies

Restrictions due to strict governmental regulations and policies

