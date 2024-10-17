PLUMAS BANCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

RENO, Nev., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (Nasdaq:PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Plumas Bancorp common stock of $0.27 per share, payable November 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2024.

About Plumas Bancorp

