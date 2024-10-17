Trade Without Limits: Orderly Unity by Orderly Network Unleashes First-Ever Omnichain Orderbook on Solana

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orderly Network is proud to unveil its groundbreaking expansion to the Solana Network following the successful deployment of its omnichain vault on the Solana Blockchain, allowing both EVM and non-EVM users to trade perps from a single, shared orderbook.

Centered around unified liquidity, the mainstay of Orderly Network’s DeFi solutions, the initiative known as Orderly Unity will see Solana become the latest blockchain equipped to provide a truly omnichain trading experience to users.

Solana-based traders can now deposit their assets on Orderly and trade against counterparts on all other Orderly-supported chains from the same orderbook, without their funds ever needing to leave the parent network. As of today, the Solana integration is now live on testnet, with mainnet set to go live in November.

By bringing Solana into the fold, Orderly takes another decisive step forward in creating a DeFi ecosystem where anyone can trade any asset seamlessly, on any platform.

Thanks to Co-Founder Ran Yi’s unique background in traditional finance, Orderly is able to position itself via Orderly Unity as the equivalent of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

By deploying asset vaults on multiple chains, with all trades then executed and settled on the Orderly Chain , cross-netting capabilities and better capital efficiency is created. The result is an inclusive, trader-first approach to the expansion of DeFi that’s not yet been seen, with Orderly leading firmly from the front.

Focused on creating omnichain trading infrastructure with ready-to-use liquidity for builders, Orderly is already deployed across major chains, such as Arbitrum, Base, Mantle, Ethereum Mainnet, OP, Polygon, and now Solana, wrapping up an impressive market offering that will allow traders better access to popular assets such as memecoins. Through Orderly, traders and exchanges have access to over 50 markets, ensuring robust liquidity on all major chains through a unified trading infrastructure.

“We’re excited to see Orderly take its place as the first trading solution in DeFi to unite onchain perps trading for both EVM and non-EVM users in the same shared orderbook,” says Ran Yi, Orderly Network CoFounder. “This is in-line with our protocol’s charge forward: Orderly Unity. We’re on a mission to unify liquidity across all chains and create an environment for trading without limits.”

"Solana is renowned for its high throughput, low latency, and cost-effective transactions, making it an ideal network for the next phase of Orderly’s omnichain expansion,” says Arjun Arora, Orderly Network COO.

“By deploying our omnichain vault on Solana, we are bringing a seamless perps trading experience to Solana's vibrant ecosystem of traders, builders, and dApps. This expansion marks the first in the space to offer perpetuals to both EVM and non-EVM users within one unified orderbook, supporting our Orderly Unity mission of a truly omnichain DeFi ecosystem.”

The latest in a string of useful, high-profile integrations and initiatives, 2024 has been a year of consistent growth for Orderly Network, which has already surpassed its recent milestone of $83 billion in total trading volume .

About Orderly Network

Orderly Network is transforming DeFi with its cutting-edge cloud liquidity infrastructure by unifying cross-chain trading through its Orderly Chain and a single shared orderbook, while enhancing trading efficiency, delivering deeper liquidity, and ensuring tighter spreads. The platform provides seamless access to over 50 markets, empowering developers, traders, and exchanges to engage in limitless trading through a streamlined, cohesive trading ecosystem.