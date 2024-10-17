FloQast Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status. This designation highlights the proven value of FloQast’s Accounting Transformation Platform in helping retail customers drive financial transformation both in the cloud and across their broader businesses.



Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates FloQast as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized accounting workflow automation designed to help retail enterprise businesses adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and a proven track record with retail clients to deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Achieving AWS Retail Competency is a great milestone for FloQast and reflects how far we've come since our partnership with AWS started in 2014," said Mike Whitmire, CEO and co-founder of FloQast, CPA. "We’ve always placed importance on helping retail customers streamline their accounting operations, and this recognition reinforces the impact of our platform. It’s yet another step forward as we continue to grow and innovate to meet the evolving needs of the industry."

FloQast’s Accounting Transformation Platform was developed over more than a decade of innovation, incorporating direct customer feedback and the latest advancements in artificial intelligence. Designed to meet evolving market demands and the growing pressures on accounting teams, the platform empowers organizations with AI-driven efficiencies and insights for more strategic decision-making.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 2,800 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .