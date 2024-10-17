Mullen Regains Full Nasdaq Compliance

Mullen will continue its listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market

Nasdaq Panel hearing previously scheduled for Nov. 14, 2024,

has been cancelled

BREA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (Nasdaq: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces that on Oct. 16, 2024, the Company received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Mullen is now in full compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements and will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Based on the foregoing, the previously scheduled Nasdaq hearing before the Panel has been cancelled and the matter is now closed. Pursuant to applicable Nasdaq procedures, the Company anticipates being removed from Nasdaq’s list of noncompliant companies within approximately four business days from the Oct. 16, 2024, receipt of Nasdaq’s notification of compliance.

Mullen Automotive (Nasdaq: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network to seven dealers with the addition of Papé Kenworth. Other previously announced dealers include Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast, Pacific Northwest, New England and Mid-Atlantic markets. The Company has also announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

