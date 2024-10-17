Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.57 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared to $4.56 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023.

“Truxton once again produced strong performance in the third quarter despite some significant non-recurring expenses including those related to the conversion of our core system that should engender improved operations in the coming years,” said Truxton Chairman Tom Stumb. “With net interest income up 10% and Wealth Management revenue up 14% from a year ago, we believe we are poised for excellent performance during the rest of the year and into 2025. Truxton thrives because our professional staff is distinctively capable, experienced and dedicated to service.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income was $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was $12 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2024 and $643 thousand over the third quarter of 2023. Wealth management constituted 95% of non-interest income in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 94% for both the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2024 declined by $147 thousand compared to the prior quarter. One-time expenses in the third quarter related to the bank’s core system conversion totaled approximately $400 thousand.
  • Loans increased 2.5% to $665 million at quarter end compared to $648 million at June 30, 2024, and were up 3.6% compared to $642 million at September 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits increased by 6% from $840 million at June 30, 2024, to $889 million at September 30, 2024, and were 14% higher in comparison to $781 million at September 30, 2023. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.69%, a decline of 6 basis points from the 2.75% experienced in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 8 basis points from the 2.61% recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Cost of funds was 3.48% in the third quarter of 2024, up from 3.32% the second quarter of 2024, and 3.05% over the third quarter of 2023.
  • Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.4 million at quarter end September 30, 2024, compared to $6.2 million at June 30, 2024, and $6.0 million at September 30, 2023. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.96%, 0.96%, and 0.94%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $409 thousand, $438 thousand, and $460 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.46% at September 30, 2024, compared to 10.45% at June 30, 2024, and 10.36% at September 30, 2023. Book value per common share was $33.30, $31.85, and $27.43 at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.29 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 59,717 shares of its common stock for $3.99 million in the aggregate, or an average price of $66.73 per share.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 September 30,
2024*		June 30,
2024*		September 30,
2023*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$5,499 $8,494 $5,040 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 24,678  3,851  7,589 
Federal funds sold 4,816  -  956 
Cash and cash equivalents 34,993  12,345  13,585 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions 245  490  740 
Securities available for sale 295,905  286,977  259,543 
    
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 664,630  648,300  641,697 
Allowance for credit losses (6,358) (6,234) (6,031)
Paycheck Protection Program Loans 27  38  69 
Net loans 658,299  642,104  635,735 
    
Bank owned life insurance 16,602  11,512  10,751 
Restricted equity securities 2,261  1,802  1,940 
Premises and equipment, net 3,328  3,406  129 
Accrued interest receivable 4,954  4,744  4,310 
Deferred tax asset, net 4,649  5,386  7,910 
Other assets 14,017  16,633  13,922 
    
Total assets$1,035,253 $985,399 $948,566 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$116,149 $115,699 $116,918 
Interest bearing$772,612  724,251 $663,950 
Total deposits 888,761  839,950  780,868 
    
Federal funds purchased -  283  - 
Swap counterparty cash collateral 1,890  5,000  4,820 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 13,250  2,250  4,500 
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances 10,000  20,000  55,000 
Subordinated debt 14,401  14,213  14,291 
Other liabilities 11,405  10,919  9,544 
Total liabilities 939,707  892,615  869,023 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Common stock, $0.10 par value$285 $290 $288 
Additional paid-in capital 28,729  31,381  31,335 
Retained earnings 62,548  63,782  52,780 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,434) (11,517) (18,167)
Net Income$13,418 $8,848 $13,307 
Total shareholders' equity 95,546  92,784  79,543 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,035,253 $985,399 $948,566 
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
    


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended Year To Date
 September 30,
2024*		 June 30,
2024*		 September 30,
2023*		 September 30,
2024*		 September 30,
2023*
Non-interest income         
Wealth management services$5,267  $5,206  $4,608 $15,380  $13,222 
Service charges on deposit accounts 92   90   117  275   398 
Securities gains (losses), net 0   (213)  0  (213)  58 
Bank owned life insurance income 90   62   54  209   159 
Other 71   387   98  538   374 
Total non-interest income 5,520   5,532   4,877  16,189   14,212 
          
Interest income         
Loans, including fees$10,654  $10,459  $9,715 $31,470  $27,308 
Taxable securities 3,361   2,933   2,575  8,892   6,796 
Tax-exempt securities 222   207   216  617   666 
Interest bearing deposits 488   408   178  1,127   185 
Federal funds sold 113   60   30  214   59 
Other interest income 27   52   49  106   300 
Total interest income 14,865   14,119   12,763  42,426   35,315 
          
Interest expense         
Deposits 7,667   6,939   5,679  21,056   14,833 
Short-term borrowings 260   327   682  1,204   167 
Long-term borrowings 51   13   90  79   1,769 
Subordinated debentures 188   188   195  564   583 
Total interest expense 8,166   7,467   6,646  22,903   17,353 
          
Net interest income 6,699   6,652   6,117  19,523   17,962 
          
Provision for credit losses 105   (27)  6  72   81 
          
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,594   6,679   6,111  19,451   17,881 
          
Total revenue, net 12,114   12,211   10,988  35,640   32,093 
          
Non interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 4,044   3,897   3,819  12,017   11,247 
Occupancy 315   484   313  1,252   913 
Furniture and equipment 115   73   7  192   52 
Data processing 625   439   470  1,482   1,352 
Wealth management processing fees 221   208   188  643   530 
Advertising and public relations 27   48   58  110   139 
Professional services 609   272   263  1,091   297 
FDIC insurance assessments 80   120   85  390   235 
Other 406   1,048   111  1,732   932 
Total non interest expense 6,442   6,589   5,314  18,909   15,698 
          
Income before income taxes 5,672   5,622   5,674  16,731   16,395 
          
Income tax expense 1,102   1,107   1,109  3,313   3,089 
          
Net income$4,570  $4,515   $4,564 $13,418  $13,307 
          
Earnings per share:         
Basic$1.58  $1.55  $1.57 $4.61  $4.58 
Diluted$1.57  $1.55  $1.57 $4.60  $4.57 
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
     


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 September 30, 2024*June 30, 2024*September 30, 2023*
    
Per Common Share Data   
Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share   
Basic$1.58$1.55$1.57
Diluted$1.57$1.55$1.57
Book value per common share$33.30$31.85$27.43
Tangible book value per common share$33.30$31.85$27.43
Basic weighted average common shares2,819,0352,830,8942,829,139
Diluted weighted average common shares2,823,7282,838,3212,836,187
Common shares outstanding at period end2,869,0152,912,7812,900,171
    
    
Selected Balance Sheet Data   
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio9.23%9.42%8.39%
Average Loans$652,624$655,486$634,180
Average earning assets (1)$1,006,370$980,123$943,585
Average total assets$1,029,802$998,799$949,755
Average shareholders' equity$94,225$90,929$80,535
    
    
Selected Asset Quality Measures   
Nonaccrual loans$0$0$0
90+ days past due still accruing$11$0$0
Total nonperforming loans$11$0$0
Total nonperforming assets$11$0$0
Net charge offs (recoveries)$9$0($1)
Nonperforming loans to assets0.00%0.00%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.00%0.00%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.00%0.00%0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans0.96%0.96%0.94%
Net charge offs to average loans0.00%0.00%0.00%
    
    
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)   
Tier 1 leverage10.46%10.45%10.36%
Common equity tier 115.17%14.62%14.11%
Total risk-based capital16.11%15.54%15.04%
    
Selected Performance Ratios    
Efficiency ratio52.72%52.72%47.87%
Return on average assets (ROA)1.77%1.82%1.91%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE)19.29%19.97%22.48%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)19.29%19.97%22.48%
Net interest margin2.69%2.75%2.61%
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
    


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
            
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                     
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 September, 30 2024* June 30, 2024* September, 30 2023*
            
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
            
Earning Assets           
Loans$652,624 6.41$10,520 $655,486 6.34$10,332 $634,179 6.01$9,602
Loan fees$0 0.08$134 $0 0.08$127 $0 0.07$112
Loans with fees 652,624 6.49$10,654 $655,486 6.42$10,459  634,180 6.08$9,714
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0
Federal funds sold$8,367 5.28$113 $4,476 5.32$60 $2,293 5.20$30
Deposits with banks$35,784 5.43$488 $27,887 5.88$408 $13,213 5.34$178
Investment securities - taxable$273,488 4.92$3,361 $257,470 4.56$2,933 $255,822 4.03$2,575
Investment securities - tax-exempt$36,107 3.67$222 $34,804 3.56$207 $38,077 3.38$216
      Total Earning Assets$1,006,370 5.92$14,838 $980,123 5.81$14,067 $943,585 5.40$12,713
Non interest earning assets           
Allowance for loan losses (6,224)    (6,306)    (5,989)  
Cash and due from banks$6,529    $6,856    $5,814   
Premises and equipment$3,370    $2,698    $134   
Accrued interest receivable$3,746    $3,975    $3,443   
Other real estate$0    $0    $0   
Other assets$34,150    $32,919    $29,298   
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (18,139)    (21,466)    (26,530)  
      Total Assets$1,029,802    $998,799    $949,755   
Interest bearing liabilities           
Interest bearing demand$333,177 3.60$3,018 $340,187 3.62$3,062 $354,018 3.43$3,062
Savings and money market$195,751 3.60$1,773 $175,264 3.55$1,546 $132,842 2.67$895
Time deposits - retail$13,505 3.40$115 $14,887 3.4$126 $17,334 2.67$117
Time deposits - wholesale$226,673 4.85$2,761 $201,005 4.41$2,205 $147,046 4.33$1,605
Total interest bearing deposits$769,106 3.97$7,667 $731,343 3.82$6,939 $651,240 3.46$5,679
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$5,728 3.50$51 $3,173 1.64$13 $9,337 3.79$91
Subordinated debt$14,656 4.53$188 $14,471 5.14$188 $15,030 5.09$195,399
Other borrowings$24,011 4.22$259 $30,973 4.18$327 $60,606 4.40$877
Total borrowed funds$44,395 4.40$499 $48,617 4.30$528 $84,973 4.46$968
      Total interest bearing liabilities$813,501 3.99$8,166 $779,960 3.85$7,467 $736,213 3.57$6,647
Net interest rate spread 1.93$6,672  1.96$6,600  1.83$6,067
Non-interest bearing deposits$118,216    $124,029    $127,389   
Other liabilities$3,860    $3,881    $5,308   
Shareholder's equity$94,225    $90,929    $80,535   
      Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$1,029,802    $998,799    $949,445   
Cost of funds 3.48   3.32   3.05 
Net interest margin 2.69   2.75   2.61 
            
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.   
            
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
               
               
 Nine Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2024*  September 30, 2023*
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
         
Earning Assets        
Loans$654,958 6.35$31,113  $628,742 5.73$26,967
Loan fees$0 0.07$358  $0 0.07$342
Loans with fees$654,958 6.42$31,471  $628,742 5.81$27,309
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0  $0 0.00$0
Federal funds sold$5,377 5.22$214  $1,544 5.08$59
Deposits with banks$27,765 5.42$1,126  $13,532 4.91$497
Investment securities - taxable$258,878 4.58$8,892  $247,046 3.67$6,796
Investment securities - tax-exempt$34,656 3.54$617  $38,890 3.41$666
      Total Earning Assets$981,634 5.8$42,320  $929,754 5.12$35,327
Non interest earning assets        
Allowance for loan losses (6,279)     (6,075)  
Cash and due from banks$6,220     $6,148   
Premises and equipment$2,446     $167   
Accrued interest receivable$3,733     $3,169   
Other real estate$0     $0   
Other assets$32,526     $28,760   
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (20,560)     (26,074)  
      Total Assets$999,720     $935,849   
Interest bearing liabilities        
Interest bearing demand$334,564 3.58$8,978  $353,974 3.12$8,263
Savings and Money Market$177,950 3.52$4,694  $133,262 2.35$2,341
Time deposits - Retail$14,646 3.41$374  $17,446 2.33$304
Time Deposits - Wholesale$200,511 4.67$7,010  $136,564 3.84$3,926
Total interest bearing deposits$727,671 3.87$21,056  $641,247 3.09$14,833
Federal home Loan Bank advances$4,107 2.53$79  $15,002 4.1$467
Subordinated debt$14,579 5.08$564  $14,969 5.14$583
Other borrowings$37,299 4.43$1,204  $43,646 4.44$2,052
Total borrowed funds$55,985 4.34$1,847  $73,617 4.51$2,519
      Total interest bearing liabilities$783,657 3.90$22,903  $714,864 3.24$17,353
Net interest rate spread 1.90$19,417   1.89$17,975
Non-interest bearing deposits$120,343     $139,068   
Other liabilities$4,178     $4,251   
Shareholder's equity$91,542     $77,561   
      Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$999,720     $935,744   
Cost of funds 3.38    2.71 
Net interest margin 2.68    2.63 
         
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.  
         
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
 

