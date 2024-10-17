Hain Celestial Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, plans to issue its financial results for the fiscal first quarter before the market opens on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The company will host a conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss the results at 8:00 AM ET. Speaking on behalf of Hain Celestial will be Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Lee Boyce, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session with covering analysts will follow the prepared remarks.



The webcast and accompanying presentation will be available under the Investors section of the company’s corporate website at www.hain.com. Investors and analysts can access the conference call by dialing 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A session will be in listen-only mode. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call through Thursday, November 14, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and referencing the conference access ID: 1144700.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley’s® Jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit www.hain.com and LinkedIn.

