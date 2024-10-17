Iterable’s GenAI Journey Assist Soars as Marketers Report a 25% Increase in Conversions Due to Enhanced Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterable, the AI-powered customer communication platform, announced the rapid success of its GenAI Journey Assist - the market’s first prompt-based journey builder. Iterable customers are seeing tangible ROI from Journey Assist, including a 25% increase in conversions and a 10% boost in audience engagement. Customers like Nextdoor and Cinemark have reported an average 15% reduction in effort and substantial time savings when creating complex customer journeys. This innovative tool enables the quick implementation and iteration of new ideas, empowering marketing teams to move beyond routine tasks and embrace strategic innovation and creativity.

Cinemark Boosts Marketing Efficiency and Elevates Strategy with Journey Assist

Cinemark, one of the largest and most influential movie theater chains in the United States, has been a customer of Iterable since 2020. The marketing team at Cinemark leveraged Journey Assist to streamline and enhance their Journey Building Process, focusing on optimization and acceleration to improve customer engagement.

"Journey Assist has been a game-changer for our team," shared Anna Bayacal, Director, Digital Marketing Communications at Cinemark. "It not only streamlines the initial stages of journey creation but also significantly reduces the workload—we've already seen around 8-15% reduction in the effort required to build journeys. This efficiency boost makes it easier and quicker to launch new campaigns. Plus, it's introduced our team to innovative strategies that have helped us refine and enhance our marketing efforts. The time saved and the new insights gained have really transformed how we approach our digital marketing communications."

Journey Assist is a GenAI journey builder that streamlines the creation of complex, multi-channel journeys using natural language prompts. Its intuitive interface allows marketers to design and optimize sophisticated journeys quickly and easily. From streamlining complex workflows to enhancing overall efficiency, Journey Assist is proving to be an invaluable asset for marketing teams around the globe:

Journey Assist Sparks Creativity and Boosts Efficiency for Nextdoor’s Marketing Team

Nextdoor, the essential neighborhood network, elevates its customer engagement strategies with Journey Assist. The tool simplifies the creation of complex engagement journeys, making it easy for users to build and refine journeys efficiently.

“Journey Assist has helped make journey building easier and has opened up new possibilities for creative ideas,” shared Emily Buschini, Lifecycle Marketing Manager at Nextdoor.

A National HR Service Company Transforms Complexity into Simplicity with Journey Assist

With Journey Assist, marketers can move beyond the tedious and time-consuming task of manual journey creation, embracing a new era of productivity that enhances engagement, boosts conversions, and strengthens customer loyalty in today’s dynamic digital landscape. One of Iterable’s customers — a national HR service company — faced the challenge of managing intricate customer journeys across diverse markets. By implementing Journey Assist, they have simplified and automated parts of their journey creation experience, reducing manual effort and improving overall effectiveness.

"Our team was quick to see the potential in Iterable’s AI Suite for helping our team handle our complex campaigns more efficiently,” shared Davida G, Marketing Automation Manager for a national HR service company. “When Journey Assist was announced, we knew we had to give it a try. It’s been a real game-changer, and has made our most complicated journeys easier to manage, allowing us to deliver a smoother and more personalized experience to our candidates. The efficiency gains have been phenomenal, and we’re excited to keep exploring what else Iterable’s AI suite can do.”



Unlocking the Power of Iterable AI

“The true power of Iterable’s AI lies in its ability to enhance marketers' performance and creativity, enabling them to craft personalized and engaging experiences that drive meaningful business outcomes for top global brands,” said Andrew Boni, CEO and co-founder of Iterable. “With tools like Journey Assist, we’re seeing firsthand how AI can quickly and seamlessly deliver impressive results. We’re excited about the strong response to our expanding AI Suite and look forward to partnering with our customers to help them unlock the full transformative potential of these innovations.”

Journey Assist is just one of many powerful products in Iterable expanding AI Suite; with 80% of Iterable customers already leveraging AI tools like Predictive Goals, Next Best Action, and Frequency Optimization, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to equipping its global community of over 50,000 users with advanced AI capabilities that deliver actionable insights and enhance customer engagement.

Explore Iterable's AI Suite and see how tools like Journey Assist can transform marketing strategies. Learn more here: https://iterable.com/ai/

Iterable is the AI-powered customer communication platform that helps organizations like Redfin, Priceline, Calm, and Box to activate customers with joyful interactions at scale. With Iterable, organizations drive high growth with individualized, harmonized and dynamic communications that engage customers throughout the entire lifecycle at the right time. Learn more at iterable.com