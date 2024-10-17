Nordic Naturals Completes 40th Annual California Coastal Cleanup with National Retail Support

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordic Naturals , a worldwide leader in providing premium omega-3 fish oils and other essential nutrient supplements, successfully wrapped up its participation in the 40th Annual California Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 21. The event, led by the California Coastal Commission , brought together 60 Nordic Naturals employees and retail partners from across the nation to contribute to one of California’s largest volunteer coastal cleanup efforts.

Nordic Naturals’ CEO John Stockman and company employees gathered at Palm Beach State Park in Watsonville, CA, for the cleanup alongside representatives from independent retailers Ellwood Thompson’s and Healthy Habit Health Foods , as well as staff from PCC Community Markets , Earth Fare , Lazy Acres , and stores from the Independent Natural Food Retailers Association ( INFRA ) and the National Co+op Grocers ( NCG ). This coordinated effort was part of a larger statewide initiative, which engaged volunteers at beaches, shorelines, and inland waterways throughout California’s 58 counties and even as far inland as Lake Tahoe.

Preliminary results from the statewide cleanup indicate that more than 258,751 volunteers removed 127 tons of debris, including 242,312 pounds of trash and 12,461 pounds of recyclable materials. The California Coastal Cleanup is part of the International Coastal Cleanup organized by the Ocean Conservancy . California’s event underscores the global importance of coastal stewardship.

“We received incredible support from our retailer community,” said Amy Mirialakis , director of sales at Nordic Naturals. “We partnered with more than 600 stores nationwide to amplify California Coastal Cleanup’s mission to make an impact in our community. We’re already planning for an even greater collaboration in 2025.”

For Nordic Naturals, the cleanup was not only an opportunity to give back, but also to reinforce its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.





“Our very existence depends on the health and preservation of our beautiful oceans,” said Stockman. “It was empowering for our employees and retailers to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve by contributing to protecting our coastlines and oceans. This event strengthened our team spirit and reinforced our mission, highlighting how small actions can lead to significant change.”

Through participation in the California Coastal Cleanup, Nordic Naturals and its retail partners are committed to combating marine pollution for present and future generations. In its day-to-day operations, Nordic Naturals is dedicated to sustainable practices, including eco-friendly packaging and sustainable ingredient sourcing. The company’s manufacturing facility in Arctic Norway is known for its innovative green technology. All of Nordic Naturals’ fish oil products are Friend of the Sea certified, reinforcing the company’s commitment to ocean and planetary health.

To learn more about Nordic Naturals and its commitment to sustainability, visit nordic.com/our-mission .

