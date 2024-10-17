Canada Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2024-2029: Coverage of 111 Existing and 12 Upcoming Facilities Across 21 Locations - White Floor Area, IT Power Capacity, and Racks

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Canada Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 1.20 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.85 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.48%.
The report provides a detailed analysis of wholesale colocation pricing trends, highlighting key developments and shifts in the Canada data center colocation market. It examines the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and future prospects within the market, offering insights into both challenges and expansion possibilities.
Canada has over 111 operational colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has several operators, such as Equinix, Cologix, Digital Realty eStruxture Data Centers (Fengate Asset Management), Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, Vantage Data Centers, and others.
A comprehensive competitive landscape analysis is included, focusing on colocation operators' industry share based on IT power capacity and revenue. The report also presents an in-depth look at the vendor landscape, covering both existing and upcoming colocation operators. It provides detailed data on the number of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location across the market, allowing for a thorough understanding of the current and future state of the industry.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Canada?
- Who are the new entrants in the Canada data center industry?
- Wow much MW of IT power capacity will Canada utilize by 2029?
- What factors are driving the Canada data center colocation market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|54
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Canada
WHATS INCLUDED?
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.
- Market size is available regarding utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment regarding core & shell area, power, and rack in Canada and a comparison between North American countries.
- The study of the existing Canada data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of Canada's current and future colocation demand by several industries.
- Study on sustainability status in the region
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.
- Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Canada
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 111
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12
- Coverage: 21 locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Canada
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Operators
- Cologix
- Vantage Data Centers
- Urbacon Data Centre Solutions
- Serverfarm
- Qscale
- CenterSquare (Cyxtera Technologies)
- Compass Datacenters
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- eStruxture Data Centers (Fengate Asset Management)
- EdgeConneX
- Enovum Data Centers
- Telehouse (Allied Properties)
- STACK Infrastructure
- Other Companies
New Operators
- Gatineau Data Hub (GDH)
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Analyst
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot
6.2. Canada vs. North America Colocation Market Comparison
7. Supply & Demand Analysis
7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
7.2. Market by Utilized Area
7.3. Market by Utilized Racks
7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity
7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry
8. Market Growth Factors
8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Canada
8.2. Sustainability Status in Canada
8.3. Cloud Connectivity
8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investments in Canada
8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue
9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
9.5. Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Key Trends in the Market
10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
10.3. Key Restraints in the Market
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue
11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity
11.4. Existing Colocation Operators
11.5. New Operators
