Canada Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2024-2029: Coverage of 111 Existing and 12 Upcoming Facilities Across 21 Locations - White Floor Area, IT Power Capacity, and Racks

The Canada Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 1.20 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.85 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.48%.

The report provides a detailed analysis of wholesale colocation pricing trends, highlighting key developments and shifts in the Canada data center colocation market. It examines the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and future prospects within the market, offering insights into both challenges and expansion possibilities.

Canada has over 111 operational colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has several operators, such as Equinix, Cologix, Digital Realty eStruxture Data Centers (Fengate Asset Management), Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, Vantage Data Centers, and others.

A comprehensive competitive landscape analysis is included, focusing on colocation operators' industry share based on IT power capacity and revenue. The report also presents an in-depth look at the vendor landscape, covering both existing and upcoming colocation operators. It provides detailed data on the number of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location across the market, allowing for a thorough understanding of the current and future state of the industry.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Canada?

Who are the new entrants in the Canada data center industry?

Wow much MW of IT power capacity will Canada utilize by 2029?

What factors are driving the Canada data center colocation market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 54 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Canada

WHATS INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

Market size is available regarding utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment regarding core & shell area, power, and rack in Canada and a comparison between North American countries.

The study of the existing Canada data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of Canada's current and future colocation demand by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Canada

Facilities Covered (Existing): 111

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12

Coverage: 21 locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Canada

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Operators

Cologix

Vantage Data Centers

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Serverfarm

Qscale

CenterSquare (Cyxtera Technologies)

Compass Datacenters

Digital Realty

Equinix

eStruxture Data Centers (Fengate Asset Management)

EdgeConneX

Enovum Data Centers

Telehouse (Allied Properties)

STACK Infrastructure

Other Companies

New Operators

Gatineau Data Hub (GDH)

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Analyst



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

6.2. Canada vs. North America Colocation Market Comparison



7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry



8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Canada

8.2. Sustainability Status in Canada

8.3. Cloud Connectivity

8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investments in Canada

8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity



9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators

