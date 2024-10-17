2024 “General Managers to Watch” Award Winners Announced by Questex’s Hotel Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management today announces winners of the annual “GMs to Watch” award, showcasing creative, resilient and dynamic leaders in the hospitality industry.



Each year, Hotel Management opens its call for nominations to the greater hospitality industry to nominate those who deserve widespread recognition. This year, more than 60 nominations were received, and 25 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements.

The 2024 “GMs to Watch”:

Ebrahim Ansari, Dual General Manager, Le Méridien & AC Hotel Denver Downtown Julian Arredondo, General Manager, Origin Hotel Austin Bob Cosgrove, General Manager, Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island John Deck, General Manager, AC Hotel — Greenville, S.C. Marco Diaz, General Manager, Courtyard Madison West/Middleton Mark Fischer, General Manager, The Liberty Hotel Ravi Gaur, General Manager, The Westin Alexandria Old Town Sabrina Graves, General Manager, B Ocean Resort Hazel Hagans Farris, General Manager, Le Méridien Washington, D.C., The Madison Michael Hammes, General Manager/VP, Massanutten Resort Kate Higgins, General Manager, Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection Kevin Hill, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Atlanta NE - Norcross Kattie Killion, General Manager, Home2 Suites Bloomington, IN Brittany Lagassee, General Manager, Residence Inn Jacksonville Mayo Clinic Area, Jacksonville, Florida Melissa Martinez, General Manager, The Candlewood Suites Robert Newton, Dual General Manager, Hampton Inn & Home2 Suites Tampa Downtown Channel District Cody Odom, General Manager, Hotel Indigo New Orleans French Quarter Didier Quintana, General Manager, Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort Francesca Ramirez, General Manager, Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Gil Reyes, Regional General Manager, The Westin Sarasota Kali Russell, Dual General Manager, LaQuinta Inn & Suites and Comfort Suites, Springfield Andrea Smith, General Manager, Homewood Suites by Hilton Orland Park Nick Solomon, General Manager, The Scottsdale Resort & Spa, a Curio Collection Resort by Hilton Donnamarie Stidum, General Manager, Home2Suites Carissa Taylor, General Manager, AC Hotel Fort Worth Texas



“Recognized for their strategic leadership and hands-on approach, general managers are the backbone of a thriving hospitality operation. GMs play a pivotal role in shaping guest experiences, ensuring operational excellence and driving financial performance,” said Jennifer Glatt, Content Director and Editor-in-Chief with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management. “Their ability to lead, adapt and maintain high standards is crucial to a hotel's success. Hotel Management congratulates its 2024 class of GMs to Watch.”

The 2024 “GMs to Watch” winners are featured online in the November/December issue of Hotel Management. Visit https://www.hotelmanagement.net/operate/hotel-managements-2024-gms-watch to learn more.

