Chile Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2024: Existing and Upcoming White-floor Space, Current IT Load Capacity, Future Capacity Additions, and Retail Colocation Pricing

The "Chile Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in Chile is expected to exceed 100 MW upon full build, accounting for nearly 60% of the country's current capacity. This indicates significant growth and development within the data center infrastructure sector.

Santiago and Colina are currently the dominant regions, hosting the majority of the existing data center capacity in Chile. These cities serve as key hubs for data center operations and will likely continue to play a central role in the industry.

Looking ahead, approximately 80% of the upcoming data center capacity is concentrated in Santiago, solidifying its position as the primary location for future data center expansion in Chile.

This database (Excel) product covers the Chile data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 12 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Chacabuco, Colina, Comuna Valparaiso, Paine, Puerto Montt, Santiago, Temuco, Valparaiso.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2023)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities):

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (San Martin DC or Pantogonia DC.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (12 Facilities):

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing
  • Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

  • Anacondaweb
  • Ascenty (Digital Realty)
  • Cirion Technologies
  • ClaroVTR
  • EdgeConneX
  • Equinix
  • Grupo Gtd
  • HostName
  • InterNexa
  • IPXON Networks
  • Nabiax
  • Netglobalis
  • ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
  • PowerHost
  • S&A Consultores Asociados
  • Scala Data Centers
  • SONDA
  • WireNet

