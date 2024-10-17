Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2024: Africa Data Centers is the Largest Operator, Followed by Open Access Data Centers (OADC) and MDX-I

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in Nigeria is projected to exceed 300 MW upon full build, which is nearly five times the current existing capacity in the country. This reflects significant growth in Nigeria's data center infrastructure.

Africa Data Centers leads as the largest data center operator in the region, followed by Open Access Data Centers (OADC) and MDX-I, marking them as key players in the market. Lagos is set to dominate Nigeria's upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 70% of the total power capacity, solidifying its status as the country's central hub for data center operations.

Most of the existing rack capacity is also concentrated in and around Lagos, further emphasizing the city's importance in Nigeria's data center landscape.

This database (Excel) product covers the Nigeria data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 16 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Abuja, Ikeja, Lagos.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)



The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (16 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Lekki II or LGS1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Companies Featured

21 Century technologies

Africa Data Centres

Airtel Africa (Nxtra)

Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)

CWG PLC

Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion)

Equinix

Excelsimo Networks

ipNX

Kasi Cloud

MDX-I (Equinix)

Medallion Communications (Digital Realty)

MTN

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Rack Centre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8x7240

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.