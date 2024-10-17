Hong Kong Existing & Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis of 52 Existing and 14 Upcoming Data Centers - 35% of the Existing Rack Capacity is Concentrated in Tseung Kwan O

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nearly 35% of Hong Kong's existing rack capacity is concentrated in Tseung Kwan O, highlighting its significance as a key location for data center infrastructure.













SUNeVision Holdings leads as the largest data center operator in Hong Kong, followed by Global Switch and NTT Global Data Centers, establishing them as dominant players in the market. Tsuen Wan is set to dominate Hong Kong's upcoming data center market, accounting for almost 30% of the total power capacity, positioning it as a critical area for future data center developments.













This database (Excel) product covers the Hong Kong data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 52 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Chai Wan, Fanling, Fo Tan, Kwai Chung, Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun and Other Locations.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (52 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (MEGA Plus or HKG2.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (14 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

AirTrunk

Angelo Gordon

APT Satellite

Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company

BDx

Carrianna Group

China Mobile International

China Unicom

Chinachem Group

CITIC Telecom International

Digital Realty

EasyLink

Edge Centres

Equinix

ESR

GDS Services

Global Switch

Goodman

Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)

HKCOLO

HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

iTech Tower Data Centre Services

Mapletree Investments

New Generation International

New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)

NTT Global Data Centers

OneAsia Network

SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)

SunnyVision

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telstra (Pacnet)

Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited

Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aijg07

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.