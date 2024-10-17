Hong Kong Existing & Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis of 52 Existing and 14 Upcoming Data Centers - 35% of the Existing Rack Capacity is Concentrated in Tseung Kwan O

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nearly 35% of Hong Kong's existing rack capacity is concentrated in Tseung Kwan O, highlighting its significance as a key location for data center infrastructure.
SUNeVision Holdings leads as the largest data center operator in Hong Kong, followed by Global Switch and NTT Global Data Centers, establishing them as dominant players in the market. Tsuen Wan is set to dominate Hong Kong's upcoming data center market, accounting for almost 30% of the total power capacity, positioning it as a critical area for future data center developments.
This database (Excel) product covers the Hong Kong data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 52 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Chai Wan, Fanling, Fo Tan, Kwai Chung, Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun and Other Locations.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (52 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (MEGA Plus or HKG2.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (14 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- AirTrunk
- Angelo Gordon
- APT Satellite
- Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company
- BDx
- Carrianna Group
- China Mobile International
- China Unicom
- Chinachem Group
- CITIC Telecom International
- Digital Realty
- EasyLink
- Edge Centres
- Equinix
- ESR
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- Goodman
- Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)
- HKCOLO
- HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
- iTech Tower Data Centre Services
- Mapletree Investments
- New Generation International
- New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)
- NTT Global Data Centers
- OneAsia Network
- SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)
- SunnyVision
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- Telstra (Pacnet)
- Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited
- Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aijg07
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.