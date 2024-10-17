On World Menopause Day, Benevis Highlights the Impact the Life Change Can Have on Women’s Oral Health

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, and its 100-plus dental offices in 13 states and the District of Columbia, joins its healthcare industry peers on October 18th in recognition of World Menopause Day, an observance introduced to raise awareness for the physical conditions surrounding the life change and the support options available for improving health and wellbeing.

Menopause is defined as a life stage that occurs as women age and their ovaries no longer make reproductive hormones, and the menstrual cycle stops for at least 12 consecutive months. In the United States right now, roughly 75 million women are perimenopausal, menopausal, or post-menopausal with 6,000 women entering menopause every day.

The menopausal transition physically affects each woman uniquely with the potential to have a significant impact on the oral health in women due to hormonal changes, particularly the decrease in estrogen levels. Estrogen reduction during menopause can decrease saliva production, leading to a dry mouth. Saliva is critical for neutralizing acids and washing away food that protects the teeth from decay and gums from infection.

Gum health and bone density are both impacted during a woman’s life change. Hormonal fluctuations can make gums more sensitive and prone to recession and inflammation, leading to a higher risk of gum disease. Additionally, women may experience swollen, red, or bleeding gums, which can progress to severe forms of the condition if not managed. After menopause, women are at a higher risk of osteoporosis, which can also affect the bones that support the teeth and lead to tooth loss.

Throughout the year, Benevis is committed to delivering on its mission to improve patients' lives by changing the paradigm of dental health in the United States. This includes striving to educate its female patients about the importance of practicing good oral health habits during menopause such as regular check-ups and proper hygiene routines to take care of their teeth and gums. In alignment with this effort, the dental healthcare organization offers a variety of oral health resources to educate its patients on the importance of self-care and dental health longitudinally.

“Approximately 1.3 million women, typically between the ages of 45 and 55, experience menopause each year and are exposed to the risk of poor oral health associated with lower estrogen levels and hormonal fluctuations, said Dr. Jane Whang, Regional Dental Director of Clinical at Benevis. “At Benevis, we are committed to caring for children and their families, including many women going through this life change. We encourage all of our patients to remain diligent when it comes to caring for their oral health, which includes daily dental maintenance and routine checkups. During menopause, it’s especially important for women to take extra care if they are experiencing a dry mouth as it increases the risk for cavities and gum disease.”

In support of ensuring quality oral health at any stage of life, Benevis offers the following oral care recommendations for women facing perimenopause or are currently going through the menopause change:

Maintain good oral hygiene practices, including brushing twice a day and flossing daily.

Visit the dentist regularly for check-ups and cleanings.

Stay hydrated and consider saliva substitutes if experiencing dry mouth.

Discuss any oral discomfort or changes with a dentist, who may provide targeted treatments or recommendations.

Download the Benevis infographic to learn more about the relationship between menopause and oral health here or visit Benevis.com to find an office location or make an appointment.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.