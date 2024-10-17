Intermusica Launches in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having worked at the highest levels of classical music and opera artist management on the international stage for over 40 years, Intermusica is delighted to announce the launch of its new US-based subsidiary, Intermusica Inc. which will trade as Intermusica New York.



Situated on Columbus Circle, in close proximity to New York’s premier cultural centers, Intermusica New York aims to enhance the company’s presence across North America and foster closer relationships with US and Canadian artists, ensembles, and venues.

As part of this expansion, Intermusica New York has integrated the New York-based boutique agency Wittenberg Artists , whose founder, Martin Wittenberg, will lead the growth of the new company as its Director, reporting to Intermusica’s Founder and Chief Executive, Stephen Lumsden and Joint Head of Artist Management, Aimee Chow, with additional strategic guidance from Intermusica’s Non-Executive Chair, Deborah Borda. Also joining the company will be Associate Artist Manager, Rachel Feldhaus.

Announcing the launch from the Intermusica New York offices, Stephen Lumsden said: "The North American market continues to be of great importance to Intermusica, and we see a tremendous opportunity to expand upon our success in growing international careers in the US and Canada with a new permanent base in New York.

“While we have had a strong presence in North America for many years, this new venture, headed up by Martin Wittenberg, will be invaluable to us in extending and deepening our relationships with promoters across the continent, sharing on-the-ground knowledge, and discovering and supporting the greatest of talents on both sides of the Atlantic, working closely with leading orchestras, opera houses, concert halls, festivals and creative partners generally."

The New York team will work closely with the parent company to maintain a cohesive global strategy, tailoring their offer to the unique needs of the North American market, and exploring opportunities for creative partnerships across the Atlantic in both directions.

Watch Stephen Lumsden, Martin Wittenberg and Aimee Chow speak further about the vision for Intermusica New York on YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c22a3b35-d3c6-4a86-9207-6e3c56ae6bf2