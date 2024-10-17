Vietnam Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis of 28 Existing and 14 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of 17 Investors/Operators

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database (Excel) product covers the Vietnam data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 28 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Ho Chi Minh City dominates Vietnam's upcoming data center market with almost 65% of the total power capacity.

Viettel IDC is the country's largest data center Operator, followed by FPT Telecom and CMC Telecom.

The upcoming data center capacity in Vietnam is over 400 MW on full build, which is almost three times the country's current existing capacity.

Almost 40% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated in Hanoi.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (28 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Hanoi Tower Data Center or Da Nang Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (14 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Datacenter Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

CMC Telecom

DTS Telecom

Edge Centres

Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation)

FPT Telecom

Gaw Capital

Hanel-CSF

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

Infracrowd Capital

NTT Global Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Telehouse (KDDI) + FPT

Vantage Data Centers

Viettel IDC

VNPT

VNTT

Worldwide DC Solutions

