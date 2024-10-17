New Zealand Colocation Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis of 30 Existing and 8 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of 19 Investors/Operators

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Auckland dominates the upcoming data center market in New Zealand with almost 65% of the total power capacity. CDC Data Centers is the largest data center Operator in the country, followed by Spark Digital and Datacom Group Ltd.

Almost 60% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Auckland.The upcoming data center capacity in New Zealand is almost 300 MW, more than 3 times the current capacity in the country.

This database (Excel) product covers the New Zealand data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 30 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 8 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Palmerston North, and others.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (30 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Silverdale 1 or Hobsonville 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (8 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

New Zealand Colocation Investors/Operators Covered

Caduceus Systems

CDC Data Centres

Chorus

Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)

Data Centre 220

Data Vault

Datacom Group Ltd

DataGrid

DCI Data Centers

Enable Networks

Goodman

Localhost

NEXTDC

Plan B Limited

Spark Digital

T4 Group

Umbrellar

Vector Fibre

Vocus

