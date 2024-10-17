New Zealand Colocation Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis of 30 Existing and 8 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of 19 Investors/Operators

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Auckland dominates the upcoming data center market in New Zealand with almost 65% of the total power capacity. CDC Data Centers is the largest data center Operator in the country, followed by Spark Digital and Datacom Group Ltd.
Almost 60% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Auckland.The upcoming data center capacity in New Zealand is almost 300 MW, more than 3 times the current capacity in the country.
This database (Excel) product covers the New Zealand data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 30 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 8 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Palmerston North, and others.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (30 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Silverdale 1 or Hobsonville 1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (8 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
New Zealand Colocation Investors/Operators Covered
- Caduceus Systems
- CDC Data Centres
- Chorus
- Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)
- Data Centre 220
- Data Vault
- Datacom Group Ltd
- DataGrid
- DCI Data Centers
- Enable Networks
- Goodman
- Localhost
- NEXTDC
- Plan B Limited
- Spark Digital
- T4 Group
- Umbrellar
- Vector Fibre
- Vocus
