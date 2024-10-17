Mexico Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis of 38 Existing and 15 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of 16 Investors/Operators

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in Mexico is over 600 MW on full build, which is almost four times the country's current existing capacity. Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Queretaro.

Emerging data center locations are Queretaro, Bajio region of Mexico, and Mexico City. Queretaro and Mexico City dominate existing data center capacity in Mexico.

This database (Excel) product covers the Mexico data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 38 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bajio region of Mexico, Cuernavaca, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Heroica Veracruz, Merida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Puebla, Queretaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis, Tepotzotlan, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Villahermosa, Xalapa.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (38 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Tiara Data Center or HER1(Edge Data Center))

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Mexico Colocation Data CenterInvestors/Operators Covered

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

CloudHQ

Cybolt

EdgeConneX

Equinix

HostDime

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

Layer 9 Data Centers

MetroCarrier

Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)

Nabiax

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Scala Data Centers

Serveris

Telmex (Triara)

