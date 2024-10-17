Kenya Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis of 11 Existing and 6 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of 11 Investors/Operators Covered

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in Kenya is over 150 MW on full build, which is almost 10 times the country's current existing capacity. Nairobi dominates Kenya's upcoming data center market with more than 90% of the total power capacity.

Digital Realty is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by IXAfrica and Africa Data Centers.

This database (Excel) product covers the Kenya data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 11 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 6 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Kisumu, Mombasa, Nairobi.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (11 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (NB01 or Mombasa Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (6 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

Africa Data Centres

Airtel Africa

Cloudoon

Digital Realty (icolo.io)

EcoCloud-G42

Internet Initiative Japan

IXAfrica

MTN

PAIX

Safaricom

Telekom Kenya

