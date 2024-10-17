Indonesia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 79 Existing and 24 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of 35 Investors/Operators

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center capacity in Indonesia is over 950 MW on full build, which is almost two times the country's current existing capacity.
DCI Indonesia is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx and Telkom Indonesia.
Jakarta dominates Indonesia's upcoming data center market with almost 40% of the total power capacity with lmost 45% of the existing Rack capacity also concentrated around Jakarta.
This database (Excel) product covers the Indonesia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 79 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 24 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Jakarta, West Java, Kuningan, Banten, East Java, etc.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (79 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (JB1 or BD1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (24 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres)
- BDx Indonesia
- Bitera Data Center
- Biznet
- BW Digital
- Cyber Data International
- Datacomm
- DCI Indonesia
- Digital Edge (Indonet)
- DTP
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Edgnex
- Elitery Data Center
- Equinix
- Gaw Capital
- Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)
- Huawei
- IndoKeppel Data Centres
- Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx
- Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)
- K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land
- KMG (Sinar Mas & Korea Investment Holdings Co)
- Metta DC
- Minoro Energei
- Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)
- NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power
- Nex
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Princeton Digital Group
- Pure Data Centres
- SEAX Indonesia Pratama
- Space DC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres + Triputra Group
- Telekom Indonesia
