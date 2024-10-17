Indonesia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 79 Existing and 24 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of 35 Investors/Operators

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in Indonesia is over 950 MW on full build, which is almost two times the country's current existing capacity.

DCI Indonesia is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx and Telkom Indonesia.

Jakarta dominates Indonesia's upcoming data center market with almost 40% of the total power capacity with lmost 45% of the existing Rack capacity also concentrated around Jakarta.

This database (Excel) product covers the Indonesia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 79 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 24 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Jakarta, West Java, Kuningan, Banten, East Java, etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (79 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (JB1 or BD1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (24 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres)

BDx Indonesia

Bitera Data Center

Biznet

BW Digital

Cyber Data International

Datacomm

DCI Indonesia

Digital Edge (Indonet)

DTP

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Edgnex

Elitery Data Center

Equinix

Gaw Capital

Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)

Huawei

IndoKeppel Data Centres

Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)

K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land

KMG (Sinar Mas & Korea Investment Holdings Co)

Metta DC

Minoro Energei

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power

Nex

NTT Global Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group

Pure Data Centres

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

Space DC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres + Triputra Group

Telekom Indonesia

