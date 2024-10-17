Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

| Source: Westamerica Bancorporation Westamerica Bancorporation

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2024 of $35.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.31, which includes gains from life insurance and sales of other assets equivalent to $0.04 EPS. Third quarter 2024 results compare to second quarter 2024 net income of $35.5 million and EPS of $1.33.

"Westamerica’s third quarter 2024 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 48 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.37 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 35 percent of total revenues in the third quarter 2024. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the third quarter 2024. At September 30, 2024, nonperforming assets were stable at $0.9 million and the allowance for credit losses was $15.3 million,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Third quarter 2024 results generated an annualized 13.7 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the third quarter 2024,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $62.5 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to $64.1 million for the second quarter 2024. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the third quarter 2024 was 4.45 percent compared to 4.50 percent for the second quarter 2024. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.37 percent for the third quarter 2024, compared to 0.35 percent for the second quarter 2024.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2024 totaled $11.9 million compared to $10.5 million for the second quarter 2024. Third quarter 2024 results include $1.6 million in gains from life insurance and sales of other assets.

Noninterest expenses for the third quarter 2024 were $26.3 million compared to $26.1 million for the second quarter 2024.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer
707-863-6840
investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

  Public Information October 17, 2024 
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION    
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS    
September 30, 2024    
      
1. Net Income Summary.    
  (in thousands except per-share amounts)
    % 
  Q3'2024Q3'2023ChangeQ2'2024
      
 Net Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$62,465 $72,092 -13.4%$64,100 
 Provision for    
 Credit Losses -  400 n/m  - 
 Noninterest Income 11,925  11,281 5.7% 10,500 
 Noninterest Expense 26,309  25,650 2.6% 26,130 
 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 48,081  57,323 -16.1% 48,470 
 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 13,024  15,722 -17.2% 13,008 
 Net Income$35,057 $41,601 -15.7%$35,462 
      
 Average Common Shares    
 Outstanding 26,685  26,648 0.1% 26,680 
 Diluted Average Common    
 Shares Outstanding 26,686  26,650 0.1% 26,681 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Basic Earnings Per Common    
 Share$1.31 $1.56 -16.0%$1.33 
 Diluted Earnings Per    
 Common Share 1.31  1.56 -16.0% 1.33 
 Return On Assets (a) 2.16% 2.41%  2.18%
 Return On Common    
 Equity (a) 13.7% 18.3%  14.4%
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.08% 4.43%  4.15%
 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 35.4% 30.8%  35.0%
      
 Dividends Paid Per Common    
 Share$0.44 $0.44 0.0%$0.44 
 Common Dividend Payout    
 Ratio 33% 28%  33%
      
    % 
  9/30'24YTD9/30'23YTDChange 
      
 Net Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$192,659 $211,935 -9.1% 
 Provision (Reversal    
 of Provision) for    
 Credit Losses (1) 300  (1,150)n/m  
 Noninterest Income 32,522  32,530 -0.0% 
 Noninterest Expense 78,538  77,699 1.1% 
 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 146,343  167,916 -12.8% 
 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 39,407  45,616 -13.6% 
 Net Income$106,936 $122,300 -12.6% 
      
 Average Common Shares    
 Outstanding 26,680  26,718 -0.1% 
 Diluted Average Common    
 Shares Outstanding 26,681  26,721 -0.1% 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Basic Earnings Per Common    
 Share$4.01 $4.58 -12.4% 
 Diluted Earnings Per    
 Common Share 4.01  4.58 -12.4% 
 Return On Assets (a) 2.19% 2.36%  
 Return On Common    
 Equity (a) 14.4% 18.6%  
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.18% 4.32%  
 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 34.9% 31.8%  
      
 Dividends Paid Per Common    
 Share$1.32 $1.28 3.1% 
 Common Dividend Payout    
 Ratio 33% 28%  
      
2. Net Interest Income.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q3'2024Q3'2023ChangeQ2'2024
      
 Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$68,110 $73,225 -7.0%$69,407 
 Interest Expense 5,645  1,133 398.2% 5,307 
 Net Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$62,465 $72,092 -13.4%$64,100 
      
 Average Earning Assets$6,062,174 $6,438,411 -5.8%$6,145,626 
 Average Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 2,950,093  3,118,632 -5.4% 3,001,786 
      
 Yield on Earning Assets    
 (FTE) (a) 4.45% 4.50%  4.50%
 Cost of Funds (a) 0.37% 0.07%  0.35%
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.08% 4.43%  4.15%
 Interest Expense /    
 Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities (a) 0.76% 0.14%  0.71%
 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.69% 4.36%  3.79%
      
    % 
  9/30'24YTD9/30'23YTDChange 
      
 Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$206,612 $214,146 -3.5% 
 Interest Expense 13,953  2,211 531.1% 
 Net Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$192,659 $211,935 -9.1% 
      
 Average Earning Assets$6,108,885 $6,519,448 -6.3% 
 Average Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 2,969,078  3,182,734 -6.7% 
      
 Yield on Earning Assets    
 (FTE) (a) 4.48% 4.36%  
 Cost of Funds (a) 0.30% 0.04%  
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.18% 4.32%  
 Interest Expense /    
 Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities (a) 0.63% 0.09%  
 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.85% 4.27%  
      
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.    
  (average volume, dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q3'2024Q3'2023ChangeQ2'2024
      
 Total Assets$6,461,843 $6,847,691 -5.6%$6,549,203 
 Total Earning Assets 6,062,174  6,438,411 -5.8% 6,145,626 
 Total Loans 831,418  903,854 -8.0% 838,016 
 Commercial Loans 136,160  151,431 -10.1% 133,605 
 Commercial Real Estate    
 Loans 493,272  493,072 0.0% 487,209 
 Consumer Loans 201,986  259,351 -22.1% 217,202 
 Total Investment Securities 4,736,024  5,247,118 -9.7% 4,944,191 
 Debt Securities Available for    
 Sale 3,881,678  4,353,794 -10.8% 4,079,896 
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity 854,346  893,324 -4.4% 864,295 
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 494,732  287,439 72.1% 363,419 
      
 Loans / Deposits 16.3% 15.8%  16.1%
      
    % 
  9/30'24YTD9/30'23YTDChange 
      
 Total Assets$6,512,138 $6,940,897 -6.2% 
 Total Earning Assets 6,108,885  6,519,448 -6.3% 
 Total Loans 840,961  925,351 -9.1% 
 Commercial Loans 134,402  158,204 -15.0% 
 Commercial Real Estate    
 Loans 489,836  492,702 -0.6% 
 Consumer Loans 216,723  274,445 -21.0% 
 Total Investment Securities 4,925,557  5,385,986 -8.5% 
 Debt Securities Available for    
 Sale 4,061,358  4,482,376 -9.4% 
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity 864,199  903,610 -4.4% 
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 342,367  208,111 64.5% 
      
 Loans / Deposits 16.1% 15.8%  
      
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.  
  (average volume, dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q3'2024Q3'2023ChangeQ2'2024
      
 Total Deposits$5,092,244 $5,722,817 -11.0%$5,202,620 
 Noninterest Demand 2,425,646  2,721,358 -10.9% 2,485,023 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 937,694  1,149,483 -18.4% 981,703 
 Savings 1,639,997  1,741,994 -5.9% 1,642,806 
 Time greater than $100K 32,815  43,073 -23.8% 34,721 
 Time less than $100K 56,092  66,909 -16.2% 58,367 
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 283,495  117,173 141.9% 284,189 
 Bank Term Funding Program    
 Borrowings 167,391  - n/m  200,000 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 116,104  117,173 -0.9% 84,189 
 Shareholders' Equity 1,016,642  902,300 12.7% 990,927 
      
 Demand Deposits /    
 Total Deposits 47.6% 47.6%  47.8%
 Transaction & Savings    
 Deposits / Total Deposits 98.3% 98.1%  98.2%
      
    % 
  9/30'24YTD9/30'23YTDChange 
      
 Total Deposits$5,224,158 $5,859,506 -10.8% 
 Noninterest Demand 2,480,815  2,774,282 -10.6% 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 992,363  1,180,551 -15.9% 
 Savings 1,658,106  1,783,891 -7.1% 
 Time greater than $100K 34,550  51,481 -32.9% 
 Time less than $100K 58,324  69,301 -15.8% 
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 225,735  97,510 131.5% 
 Bank Term Funding Program    
 Borrowings 143,412  - n/m    
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 82,323  97,510 -15.6% 
 Shareholders' Equity 991,229  879,740 12.7% 
      
 Demand Deposits /    
 Total Deposits 47.5% 47.3%  
 Transaction & Savings    
 Deposits / Total Deposits 98.2% 97.9%  
      
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.    
  (dollars in thousands) 
  Q3'2024 
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) / 
  VolumeExpenseRate (a) 
      
 Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:    
 Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,062,174 $68,110 4.45% 
 Total Loans (FTE) 831,418  11,526 5.52% 
 Commercial Loans (FTE) 136,160  2,393 7.00% 
 Commercial Real Estate    
 Loans 493,272  6,308 5.09% 
 Consumer Loans 201,986  2,825 5.57% 
 Total Investments (FTE) 4,736,024  49,822 4.17% 
 Total Debt Securities    
 Available for Sale (FTE) 3,881,678  41,133 4.19% 
 Corporate Securities 2,074,145  14,268 2.75% 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations 1,166,189  21,459 7.20% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 244,994  1,638 2.68% 
 Securities of U.S.    
 Government sponsored    
 entities 310,138  2,777 3.58% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    
 (FTE) 67,141  518 3.08% 
 U.S. Treasury Securities 4,844  62 5.13% 
 Other Debt Securities    
 Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227  411 11.55% 
 Total Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity (FTE) 854,346  8,689 4.07% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 65,545  376 2.29% 
 Corporate Securities 732,689  7,815 4.27% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    
 (FTE) 56,112  498 3.55% 
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 494,732  6,762 5.35% 
      
 Interest Expense Paid:    
 Total Earning Assets 6,062,174  5,645 0.37% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 2,950,093  5,645 0.76% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Deposits 2,666,598  3,113 0.46% 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 937,694  47 0.02% 
 Savings 1,639,997  2,990 0.73% 
 Time less than $100K 56,092  46 0.33% 
 Time greater than $100K 32,815  30 0.36% 
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 283,495  2,532 3.54% 
 Bank Term Funding Program    
 Borrowings 167,391  2,278 5.40% 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 116,104  254 0.87% 
      
 Net Interest Income and    
 Margin (FTE) $62,465 4.08% 
  Q3'2023 
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) / 
  VolumeExpenseRate (a) 
      
 Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:    
 Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,438,411 $73,225 4.50% 
 Total Loans (FTE) 903,854  12,016 5.27% 
 Commercial Loans (FTE) 151,431  2,743 7.19% 
 Commercial Real Estate    
 Loans 493,072  5,914 4.76% 
 Consumer Loans 259,351  3,359 5.14% 
 Total Investments (FTE) 5,247,118  57,280 4.32% 
 Total Debt Securities    
 Available for Sale (FTE) 4,353,794  48,285 4.38% 
 Corporate Securities 2,148,308  14,851 2.77% 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations 1,530,992  28,023 7.16% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 276,755  1,676 2.42% 
 Securities of U.S.    
 Government sponsored    
 entities 307,106  2,777 3.62% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    
 (FTE) 76,406  573 3.00% 
 Other Debt Securities    
 Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227  385 10.82% 
 Total Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity (FTE) 893,324  8,995 4.03% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 88,147  475 2.16% 
 Corporate Securities 725,862  7,815 4.31% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    
 (FTE) 79,315  705 3.55% 
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 287,439  3,929 5.35% 
      
 Interest Expense Paid:    
 Total Earning Assets 6,438,411  1,133 0.07% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 3,118,632  1,133 0.14% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Deposits 3,001,459  1,095 0.14% 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,149,483  131 0.05% 
 Savings 1,741,994  886 0.20% 
 Time less than $100K 66,909  52 0.31% 
 Time greater than $100K 43,073  26 0.24% 
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 117,173  38 0.13% 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 117,173  38 0.13% 
      
 Net Interest Income and    
 Margin (FTE) $72,092 4.43% 
      
6. Noninterest Income.    
  (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
    % 
  Q3'2024Q3'2023ChangeQ2'2024
      
 Service Charges on Deposit    
 Accounts$3,585 $3,705 -3.2%$3,469 
 Merchant Processing    
 Services 2,474  2,911 -15.0% 2,733 
 Debit Card Fees 1,702  1,717 -0.9% 1,706 
 Trust Fees 846  783 8.0% 811 
 ATM Processing Fees 533  640 -16.7% 540 
 Other Service Fees 454  463 -1.9% 450 
 Life Insurance Gains 202  278 n/m  - 
 Other Noninterest Income 2,129  784 171.6% 791 
 Total Noninterest Income$11,925 $11,281 5.7%$10,500 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Total Revenue (FTE)$74,390 $83,373 -10.8%$74,600 
 Noninterest Income /    
 Revenue (FTE) 16.0% 13.5%  14.1%
 Service Charges /    
 Avg. Deposits (a) 0.28% 0.26%  0.27%
 Total Revenue (FTE) Per    
 Avg. Common Share (a)$11.09 $12.41 -10.7%$11.25 
      
    % 
  9/30'24YTD9/30'23YTDChange 
      
 Service Charges on Deposit    
 Accounts$10,524 $10,629 -1.0% 
 Merchant Processing    
 Services 7,714  8,417 -8.4% 
 Debit Card Fees 4,951  5,118 -3.3% 
 Trust Fees 2,451  2,358 3.9% 
 ATM Processing Fees 1,664  1,996 -16.6% 
 Other Service Fees 1,342  1,320 1.7% 
 Life Insurance Gains 202  278 n/m  
 Securities Losses -  (125)n/m  
 Other Noninterest Income 3,674  2,539 44.7% 
 Total Noninterest Income$32,522 $32,530 -0.0% 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Total Revenue (FTE)$225,181 $244,465 -7.9% 
 Noninterest Income /    
 Revenue (FTE) 14.4% 13.3%  
 Service Charges /    
 Avg. Deposits (a) 0.27% 0.24%  
 Total Revenue (FTE) Per    
 Avg. Common Share (a)$11.27 $12.23 -7.8% 
      
7. Noninterest Expense.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q3'2024Q3'2023ChangeQ2'2024
      
 Salaries and Related Benefits$12,762 $11,820 8.0%$12,483 
 Occupancy and Equipment 5,256  5,065 3.8% 5,158 
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,614  2,473 5.7% 2,511 
 Limited Partnership    
 Operating Losses 1,210  1,440 -16.0% 1,440 
 Professional Fees 337  401 -16.0% 362 
 Courier Service 682  745 -8.5% 686 
 Other Noninterest Expense 3,448  3,706 -7.0% 3,490 
 Total Noninterest Expense$26,309 $25,650 2.6%$26,130 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Noninterest Expense /    
 Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.73% 1.58%  1.71%
 Noninterest Expense /    
 Revenues (FTE) 35.4% 30.8%  35.0%
      
    % 
  9/30'24YTD9/30'23YTDChange 
      
 Salaries and Related Benefits$37,831 $35,715 5.9% 
 Occupancy and Equipment 15,454  15,562 -0.7% 
 Outsourced Data Processing 7,661  7,405 3.5% 
 Limited Partnership    
 Operating Losses 4,090  4,314 -5.2% 
 Professional Fees 1,101  1,362 -19.2% 
 Courier Service 2,017  1,971 2.3% 
 Other Noninterest Expense 10,384  11,370 -8.7% 
 Total Noninterest Expense$78,538 $77,699 1.1% 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Noninterest Expense /    
 Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.72% 1.59%  
 Noninterest Expense /    
 Revenues (FTE) 34.9% 31.8%  
      
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q3'2024Q3'2023ChangeQ2'2024
      
 Average Total Loans$831,418 $903,854 -8.0%$838,016 
      
 Beginning of Period    
 Allowance for Credit    
 Losses on Loans (ACLL)$15,952 $18,480 -13.7%$15,879 
 Provision for    
 Credit Losses -  400 n/m  - 
 Net ACLL (Losses)    
 Recoveries (634) (1,136)-44.2% 73 
 End of Period ACLL$15,318 $17,744 -13.7%$15,952 
      
 Gross ACLL Recoveries /    
 Gross ACLL Losses 62% 46%  105%
 Net ACLL (Losses)    
 Recoveries /    
 Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.30% -0.50%  0.04%
      
    % 
  9/30'24YTD9/30'23YTDChange 
      
 Average Total Loans$840,961 $925,351 -9.1% 
      
 Beginning of Period ACLL$16,867 $20,284 -16.8% 
 Provision (Reversal    
 of Provision) for    
 Credit Losses (1) 300  (1,150)n/m  
 Net ACLL Losses (1,849) (1,390)33.0% 
 End of Period ACLL$15,318 $17,744 -13.7% 
      
 Gross ACLL Recoveries /    
 Gross ACLL Losses 64% 76%  
 Net ACLL Losses /    
 Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.29% -0.20%  
      
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  9/30/249/30/23Change6/30/24
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Loans$15,318 $17,744 -13.7%$15,952 
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Held to Maturity    
 Securities 1  1 0.0% 1 
 Total Allowance for Credit    
 Losses$15,319 $17,745 -13.7%$15,953 
      
 Allowance for Unfunded    
 Credit Commitments$201 $201 0.0%$201 
      
9. Credit Quality.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  9/30/249/30/23Change6/30/24
      
 Nonperforming Loans:    
 Nonperforming Nonaccrual    
 Loans$252 $205 22.9%$971 
 Performing Nonaccrual    
 Loans -  4 n/m  - 
 Total Nonaccrual Loans 252  209 20.6% 971 
 Accruing Loans 90+ Days    
 Past Due 667  1,029 -35.2% 580 
 Total Nonperforming Loans$919 $1,238 -25.8%$1,551 
      
 Total Loans Outstanding$833,967 $885,850 -5.9%$831,842 
      
 Total Assets 6,161,143  6,567,288 -6.2% 6,312,145 
      
 Loans:    
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Loans$15,318 $17,744 -13.7%$15,952 
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Loans / Loans 1.84% 2.00%  1.92%
 Nonperforming Loans /    
 Total Loans 0.11% 0.14%  0.19%
      
10. Liquidity.    
      
 At September 30, 2024, the Company had $502,945 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending September 30, 2025, the Company expects to receive $321,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at September 30, 2024, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,696,256 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at September 30, 2024, the Company had pledged $764,404 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at September 30, 2024, the Company had pledged $815,919 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $143,412 thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at September 30, 2024, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At September 30, 2024, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $815,919 thousand based on collateral pledged at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,663,673 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
      
     (in thousands)
     9/30/24
 Debt Securities Eligible as    
 Collateral:    
 Corporate Securities   $2,625,616 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations rated AAA    356,221 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    117,521 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities    288,390 
 Securities of U.S. Government    
 Sponsored Entities    303,609 
 U.S. Treasury Securities    4,899 
 Total Debt Securities Eligible    
 as Collateral   $3,696,256 
      
 Debt Securities Pledged    
 as Collateral:    
 Deposits by Public Entities   ($764,404)
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements    (442,940)
 Debt Securities Pledged    
 at the Federal Reserve Bank    (815,919)
 Other    (9,320)
 Total Debt Securities Pledged    
 as Collateral   ($2,032,583)
      
 Estimated Debt Securities    
 Available to Pledge   $1,663,673 
      
11. Capital.    
  (in thousands, except per-share amounts)
    % 
  9/30/249/30/23Change6/30/24
      
 Shareholders' Equity$909,040 $648,423 40.2%$815,600 
 Total Assets 6,161,143  6,567,288 -6.2% 6,312,145 
 Shareholders' Equity/    
 Total Assets 14.75% 9.87%  12.92%
 Shareholders' Equity/    
 Total Loans 109.00% 73.20%  98.05%
 Tangible Common Equity    
 Ratio 13.03% 8.17%  11.21%
 Common Shares Outstanding 26,686  26,649 0.1% 26,683 
 Common Equity Per Share$34.06 $24.33 40.0%$30.57 
 Market Value Per Common    
 Share 49.42  43.25 14.3% 48.53 
      
  (shares in thousands)
    % 
  Q3'2024Q3'2023ChangeQ2'2024
 Share issuances (Retirements):    
 Total Shares Retired -  - n/m  - 
 Average Retirement Price$- $- n/m $- 
 Net Shares Issued (3) (1)n/m  (5)
      
    % 
  9/30'24YTD9/30'23YTDChange 
      
 Total Shares Retired 4  274 n/m  
 Average Retirement Price$45.58 $50.11 n/m  
 Net Shares (Issued) Retired (15) 264 n/m  
      
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.    
  (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
    % 
  9/30/249/30/23Change6/30/24
 Assets:    
 Cash and Due from Banks$502,945 $420,550 19.6%$486,124 
      
 Debt Securities Available for    
 Sale:    
 Corporate Securities 1,901,617  1,814,424 4.8% 1,855,618 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations 1,078,920  1,503,078 -28.2% 1,255,110 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 227,565  239,728 -5.1% 222,806 
 Securities of U.S.    
 Government sponsored    
 entities 303,609  279,364 8.7% 291,206 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions 63,876  69,639 -8.3% 69,758 
 U.S. Treasury Securities 4,899  - n/m  4,820 
 Total Debt Securities    
 Available for Sale 3,580,486  3,906,233 -8.3% 3,699,318 
      
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity:    
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 62,745  84,347 -25.6% 67,777 
 Corporate Securities 733,748  726,951 0.9% 732,049 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions (2) 53,768  77,558 -30.7% 61,042 
 Total Debt Securities    
 Held to Maturity (2) 850,261  888,856 -4.3% 860,868 
      
 Loans 833,967  885,850 -5.9% 831,842 
 Allowance For Credit Losses    
 on Loans (15,318) (17,744)-13.7% (15,952)
 Total Loans, net 818,649  868,106 -5.7% 815,890 
      
 Premises and Equipment, net 26,129  27,490 -5.0% 26,275 
 Identifiable Intangibles, net 178  404 -55.8% 234 
 Goodwill 121,673  121,673 0.0% 121,673 
 Other Assets 260,822  333,976 -21.9% 301,763 
      
 Total Assets$6,161,143 $6,567,288 -6.2%$6,312,145 
      
 Liabilities and Shareholders'    
 Equity:    
 Deposits:    
 Noninterest-Bearing$2,375,958 $2,723,403 -12.8%$2,459,467 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 925,455  1,138,220 -18.7% 936,186 
 Savings 1,677,332  1,732,849 -3.2% 1,646,781 
 Time 86,305  104,541 -17.4% 89,006 
 Total Deposits 5,065,050  5,699,013 -11.1% 5,131,440 
      
 Bank Term Funding    
 Program Borrowings -  - n/m  200,000 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 132,487  115,341 14.9 100,167 
 Total Short-Term    
 Borrowed Funds 132,487  115,341 14.9% 300,167 
      
 Other Liabilities 54,566  104,511 -47.8% 64,938 
 Total Liabilities 5,252,103  5,918,865 -11.3% 5,496,545 
      
 Shareholders' Equity:    
 Common Equity:    
 Paid-In Capital 475,096  471,862 0.7% 474,618 
 Accumulated Other    
 Comprehensive Loss (127,653) (285,709)-55.3% (197,300)
 Retained Earnings 561,597  462,270 21.5% 538,282 
 Total Shareholders' Equity 909,040  648,423 40.2% 815,600 
      
 Total Liabilities and    
 Shareholders' Equity$6,161,143 $6,567,288 -6.2%$6,312,145 
      
13. Income Statements.    
  (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
    % 
  Q3'2024Q3'2023ChangeQ2'2024
 Interest and Loan Fee Income:    
 Loans$11,441 $11,925 -4.1%$11,354 
 Equity Securities 175  152 15.1% 175 
 Debt Securities Available    
 for Sale 40,829  47,994 -14.9% 43,927 
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity 8,587  8,848 -2.9% 8,655 
 Interest-Bearing Cash 6,762  3,929 72.1% 4,961 
 Total Interest and Loan    
 Fee Income 67,794  72,848 -6.9% 69,072 
      
 Interest Expense:    
 Transaction Deposits 47  131 -64.1% 69 
 Savings Deposits 2,990  886 237.5% 2,322 
 Time Deposits 76  78 -2.6% 69 
 Bank Term Funding Program    
 Borrowings 2,278  - n/m  2,692 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 254  38 565.8% 155 
 Total Interest Expense 5,645  1,133 398.2% 5,307 
      
 Net Interest and Loan    
 Fee Income 62,149  71,715 -13.3% 63,765 
      
 Provision for Credit Losses -  400 n/m  - 
      
 Noninterest Income:    
      
 Service Charges on Deposit    
 Accounts 3,585  3,705 -3.2% 3,469 
 Merchant Processing    
 Services 2,474  2,911 -15.0% 2,733 
 Debit Card Fees 1,702  1,717 -0.9% 1,706 
 Trust Fees 846  783 8.0% 811 
 ATM Processing Fees 533  640 -16.7% 540 
 Other Service Fees 454  463 -1.9% 450 
 Life Insurance Gains 202  278 n/m  - 
 Other Noninterest Income 2,129  784 171.6% 791 
 Total Noninterest Income 11,925  11,281 5.7% 10,500 
      
 Noninterest Expense:    
 Salaries and Related Benefits 12,762  11,820 8.0% 12,483 
 Occupancy and Equipment 5,256  5,065 3.8% 5,158 
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,614  2,473 5.7% 2,511 
 Limited Partnership    
 Operating Losses 1,210  1,440 -16.0% 1,440 
 Professional Fees 337  401 -16.0% 362 
 Courier Service 682  745 -8.5% 686 
 Other Noninterest Expense 3,448  3,706 -7.0% 3,490 
 Total Noninterest Expense 26,309  25,650 2.6% 26,130 
      
 Income Before Income Taxes 47,765  56,946 -16.1% 48,135 
 Income Tax Provision 12,708  15,345 -17.2% 12,673 
 Net Income$35,057 $41,601 -15.7%$35,462 
      
 Average Common Shares    
 Outstanding 26,685  26,648 0.1% 26,680 
 Diluted Average Common    
 Shares Outstanding 26,686  26,650 0.1% 26,681 
      
 Per Common Share Data:    
 Basic Earnings$1.31 $1.56 -16.0%$1.33 
 Diluted Earnings 1.31  1.56 -16.0% 1.33 
 Dividends Paid 0.44  0.44 0.0% 0.44 
    % 
  9/30'24YTD9/30'23YTDChange 
 Interest and Loan Fee Income:    
 Loans$34,119 $35,510 -3.9% 
 Equity Securities 524  456 14.9% 
 Debt Securities Available    
 for sale 130,999  142,256 -7.9% 
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity 25,964  26,758 -3.0% 
 Interest-Bearing Cash 14,006  7,981 75.5% 
 Total Interest and Loan    
 Fee Income 205,612  212,961 -3.5% 
      
 Interest Expense:    
 Transaction Deposits 235  329 -28.6% 
 Savings Deposits 7,229  1,562 362.8% 
 Time Deposits 215  244 -11.9% 
 Bank Term Funding Program    
 Borrowings 5,813  - n/m  
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 461  76 506.6% 
 Total Interest Expense 13,953  2,211 531.1% 
      
 Net Interest and Loan    
 Fee Income 191,659  210,750 -9.1% 
      
 Provision (Reversal    
 of Provision) for    
 Credit Losses (1) 300  (1,150)n/m  
      
 Noninterest Income:    
      
 Service Charges on Deposit 10,524  10,629 -1.0% 
 Accounts    
 Merchant Processing    
 Services 7,714  8,417 -8.4% 
 Debit Card Fees 4,951  5,118 -3.3% 
 Trust Fees 2,451  2,358 3.9% 
 ATM Processing Fees 1,664  1,996 -16.6% 
 Other Service Fees 1,342  1,320 1.7% 
 Life Insurance Gains 202  278 n/m  
 Securities Losses -  (125)n/m  
 Other Noninterest Income 3,674  2,539 44.7% 
 Total Noninterest Income 32,522  32,530 -0.0% 
      
 Noninterest Expense:    
 Salaries and Related Benefits 37,831  35,715 5.9% 
 Occupancy and Equipment 15,454  15,562 -0.7% 
 Outsourced Data Processing 7,661  7,405 3.5% 
 Limited Partnership    
 Operating Losses 4,090  4,314 -5.2% 
 Professional Fees 1,101  1,362 -19.2% 
 Courier Service 2,017  1,971 2.3% 
 Other Noninterest Expense 10,384  11,370 -8.7% 
 Total Noninterest Expense 78,538  77,699 1.1% 
      
 Income Before Income Taxes 145,343  166,731 -12.8% 
 Income Tax Provision 38,407  44,431 -13.6% 
 Net Income$106,936 $122,300 -12.6% 
      
 Average Common Shares    
 Outstanding 26,680  26,718 -0.1% 
 Diluted Average Common    
 Shares Outstanding 26,681  26,721 -0.1% 
      
 Per Common Share Data:    
 Basic Earnings$4.01 $4.58 -12.4% 
 Diluted Earnings 4.01  4.58 -12.4% 
 Dividends Paid 1.32  1.28 3.1% 
      
      
 Footnotes and Abbreviations:    
      
 (1) A recovery in excess of principal charged off on the loan in the first quarter 2023 resulted in a $1,550 thousand reversal of the allowance for credit loss provision in the first quarter 2023.
      
 (2) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.
      
 (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
      
 (a) Annualized    