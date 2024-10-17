Philippines Colocation Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 21 Existing and 13 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of 17 Investors/Operators

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Almost 80% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Manila. Manila also dominates the upcoming data center market in the Philippines with almost 70% of the total power capacity.

Upcoming data center capacity in the Philippines is around 500 MW on full build, almost 6x the current capacity in the country. ePLDT is the largest data center Operator in the country, followed by Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia and Digital Edge.

This database (Excel) product covers the Philippines data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 21 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Batangas, Cavite, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Laguna, Luzon, Manila, Paranaque, Taguig etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (21 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Davao Data Center or VITRO Makati 1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (13 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings & FLOW Holdings

Beeinfotech

Bitstop Network Services

Converge ICT Solutions

Digital Edge

Digital Halo

Diode Ventures and ENDEC

DITO Telecommunity

EdgeConnex-Aboitiz

ePLDT

Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia

Megawide Co

Phcolo

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Globe

Total Information Management Corporation

YCO Cloud Centers

