Philippines Colocation Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 21 Existing and 13 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of 17 Investors/Operators

Almost 80% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Manila. Manila also dominates the upcoming data center market in the Philippines with almost 70% of the total power capacity.
Upcoming data center capacity in the Philippines is around 500 MW on full build, almost 6x the current capacity in the country. ePLDT is the largest data center Operator in the country, followed by Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia and Digital Edge.
This database (Excel) product covers the Philippines data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 21 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Batangas, Cavite, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Laguna, Luzon, Manila, Paranaque, Taguig etc.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (21 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Davao Data Center or VITRO Makati 1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (13 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- AyalaLand Logistics Holdings & FLOW Holdings
- Beeinfotech
- Bitstop Network Services
- Converge ICT Solutions
- Digital Edge
- Digital Halo
- Diode Ventures and ENDEC
- DITO Telecommunity
- EdgeConnex-Aboitiz
- ePLDT
- Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia
- Megawide Co
- Phcolo
- SpaceDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Globe
- Total Information Management Corporation
- YCO Cloud Centers
