Malaysia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 39 Existing and 32 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of 30 Investors/Operators

Malaysia's upcoming data center capacity is projected to reach nearly 2.5 GW upon full build, representing a fourfold increase over the current capacity in the country. Iskandar Puteri is poised to dominate this expansion, accounting for nearly 40% of the total power capacity in the upcoming data center market.
Princeton Digital Group stands as the largest data center operator in Malaysia, followed by AirTrunk and Bridge Data Centers, which are also key players in the market. Additionally, almost 40% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Sedenak, making it a significant hub for data center infrastructure in the region.
This database (Excel) product covers the Malaysia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 39 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 32 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak, Selangor
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (39 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (MY01 or CX3.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (32 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- Irix Sdn. Bhd.
- AIMS Group
- AirTrunk
- Bridge Data Centres
- CSF Group
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Epoch Digital (Actis)
- Equinix
- FutureData
- GDS Services
- HDC Data Center
- i-Berhad
- Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)
- Jakel & PiDC
- Keppel DC REIT
- MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science
- MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)
- NEXTDC
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd
- Princeton Digital Group
- Regal Orion
- Singtel & Telekom Malaysia
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- UEM Sunrise & Logos
- VADS
- Vantage Data Centers
- Yondr Group
- YTL Data Center Holdings
