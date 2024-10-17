Malaysia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 39 Existing and 32 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of 30 Investors/Operators

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysia's upcoming data center capacity is projected to reach nearly 2.5 GW upon full build, representing a fourfold increase over the current capacity in the country. Iskandar Puteri is poised to dominate this expansion, accounting for nearly 40% of the total power capacity in the upcoming data center market.

Princeton Digital Group stands as the largest data center operator in Malaysia, followed by AirTrunk and Bridge Data Centers, which are also key players in the market. Additionally, almost 40% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Sedenak, making it a significant hub for data center infrastructure in the region.

This database (Excel) product covers the Malaysia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 39 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 32 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak, Selangor

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (39 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (MY01 or CX3.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (32 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

Irix Sdn. Bhd.

AIMS Group

AirTrunk

Bridge Data Centres

CSF Group

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Equinix

FutureData

GDS Services

HDC Data Center

i-Berhad

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)

Jakel & PiDC

Keppel DC REIT

MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science

MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd

Princeton Digital Group

Regal Orion

Singtel & Telekom Malaysia

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

UEM Sunrise & Logos

VADS

Vantage Data Centers

Yondr Group

YTL Data Center Holdings

