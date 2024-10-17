Norway Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 31 Existing and 15 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of 19 Investors/Operators

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Norway, nearly 65% of the upcoming data center capacity is concentrated in Oslo. The total upcoming capacity in the country is projected to reach around 250 MW upon full build, which is approximately equal to the current capacity in the region.
Oslo, Alvdal, and Stavanger currently dominate Norway's existing data center capacity, while emerging locations such as Grimstad and Stavanger are gaining attention as key areas for future development.
This database (Excel) product covers the Norway data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 31 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Alvdal, Asker, Gaupne, Gismarvik, Halden, Honefoss, Jorpeland, Kalberg, Kjetsa, Maloy, Oslo, Ovrebo, Rjukan, Skien, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Undheim.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (31 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (DC3 or Hobol Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
- Basefarm (Orange)
- Blix Solutions AS
- BlueFjords
- Bulk Infrastructure
- DATAROOM (New Mining)
- Green Edge Compute AS + Statkraft
- Green Mountain
- ITsjefen
- Keysource + Namsos Datacenter (NDS)
- Lefdal Mine Datacenter
- Nordic Hub Data Centers
- SSC Networks
- STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)
- STORESPEED
- Telenor & Hafslund
- Telia Carrier
- TerraHost
- Troll Mountain
