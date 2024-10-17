Italy Cashback Programs Databook 2024: Spending Value to Reach $11.05 Billion by 2029 - 50+ KPIs on Cashback Market Size By Business Model, Channel, Cashback Program Type, End Use Sector

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Cashback Programs Market Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Cashback Market Size, By Business Model, By Channel, By Cashback Program Type, By End Use Sector - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cashback spending through cashback programs is expected to experience significant growth, with spending projected to surge by 14.6% annually. The medium to long-term outlook for cashback spending in the country remains robust, with adoption anticipated to increase steadily over the forecast period. This is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2024-2029. The value for cashback spending is forecasted to increase from US$5.34 billion in 2023 to US$11.05 billion by 2029.





Additionally, the report highlights key cashback programs operating within the market, offering insights into their structure and performance. This comprehensive analysis equips stakeholders with a robust understanding of the cashback landscape, facilitating informed decision-making for future strategies. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

The report encompasses detailed insights into multiple dimensions of the cashback market, including:

Market Size and Growth Dynamics: Analyzing total cashback issued, spend patterns, average cashback per transaction, redemption rates, customer acquisition costs (CAC), and average order values (AOV) for cashback programs.

Segmentation by Business Model: Evaluating cashback spend dynamics across different business models.

Channel Analysis: Investigating cashback spend through various channels including online, in-store, and mobile apps.

Program Type Insights: Offering a breakdown of cashback spend by program types such as percentage-based, flat-rate, tiered programs, and more.

End-Use Sector Analysis: Detailing cashback spend by sectors such as retail, financial services, healthcare, restaurants, travel, media, and entertainment.

Demographic Insights: Understanding consumer behavior through demographic segments including age groups, income levels, and gender.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 108 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Italy



Scope



Total Transaction Value of Cashbacks by Business Model

Retail Firms

Partner Programs

Financial Services Firms

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Retail Firms

Partner Programs

Financial Services Firms

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

Online

In-store

Mobile App

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Cashback Program Type

Percentage-Based Cashback

Flat-Rate Cashback Programs

Tiered Cashback Programs

Introductory Cashback

Rotating Categories

Bonus Category Cashback Programs

Customizable Cashback Programs

App-Based Cashback Programs

Loyalty Program Cashback

Affiliate Cashback Programs

Other Cashback Programs

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Media & Entertainment

Others

Online Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Media & Entertainment

Others

In-store Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Media & Entertainment

Others

Mobile App Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Media & Entertainment

Others

Retail Sector Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

E-commerce

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Improvement

Others

Financial Services Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Credit Cards

Debit Cards

Digital Wallets

Banking Apps

Prepaid Cards

Cash Vouchers

Healthcare & Wellness Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Health Products

Fitness Services

Restaurants & Food Delivery Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Food Delivery Apps

Food Delivery Apps

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Airlines

Hotels

Cabs and Rideshares

Media & Entertainment Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Streaming Services

Digital Content Purchases

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

By Key Indicators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hg3evg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment