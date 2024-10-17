Pharmaceutical Warehousing Business Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $31.1 Billion by 2030 - Expansion of Biologics and Specialty Drugs Requiring Specialized Storage Spurs Growth

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Warehousing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pharmaceutical Warehousing was estimated at US$25.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$31.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the pharmaceutical warehousing market is driven by several factors, including the increasing production of temperature-sensitive biologics, the rising demand for vaccines and pharmaceuticals, and advancements in storage technology. As the biopharmaceutical sector expands, the need for specialized warehousing that can accommodate biologics, vaccines, and other sensitive products is growing.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of efficient pharmaceutical warehousing, particularly in the distribution of vaccines and other critical medications. Technological advancements in cold chain storage and inventory management are also contributing to market growth, allowing pharmaceutical companies to meet regulatory requirements while ensuring product safety and efficacy.

Why Is Pharmaceutical Warehousing Critical in the Healthcare Supply Chain?



Pharmaceutical warehousing plays a vital role in the healthcare supply chain, ensuring the safe and secure storage of medications, vaccines, and other medical products. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to expand, the demand for temperature-controlled warehousing solutions is growing, particularly for products that are sensitive to temperature fluctuations.

Pharmaceutical warehouses are equipped with advanced inventory management systems, climate control technologies, and security features to comply with regulatory requirements and ensure product integrity. With the rise of global healthcare needs and the increasing production of biologics, the importance of specialized warehousing is becoming more prominent in the pharmaceutical sector.



How Are Technological Advancements Enhancing Pharmaceutical Warehousing?



Technological advancements are revolutionizing pharmaceutical warehousing by improving inventory management, security, and temperature control. Automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) are streamlining warehouse operations, enabling faster and more accurate handling of products.

Additionally, IoT-enabled sensors and monitoring systems provide real-time tracking of temperature, humidity, and other environmental factors, ensuring that sensitive products remain within safe storage parameters. Blockchain technology is also being implemented to improve transparency and traceability in the pharmaceutical supply chain, reducing the risk of counterfeit drugs and ensuring regulatory compliance.



What Regulatory Standards Govern Pharmaceutical Warehousing?



Pharmaceutical warehousing is subject to stringent regulatory standards, particularly those related to product safety, storage conditions, and traceability. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), and WHO provide guidelines for Good Distribution Practices (GDP), ensuring that pharmaceuticals are stored and transported under controlled conditions to maintain their efficacy. Compliance with these regulations is critical, as improper storage can lead to product degradation or contamination. Warehousing providers must also adhere to security standards to prevent theft or tampering, especially for high-value or controlled substances.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cold Chain Warehousing segment, which is expected to reach US$20.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.5%. The Non-Cold Chain Warehousing segment is also set to grow at 2.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $6.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.0% CAGR to reach $6.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Brenntag North America, Inc., Broekman Logistics, CEVA Logistics, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pharmaceutical Warehousing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry Boosting Warehousing Requirements

Increasing Demand for Temperature-Controlled and Cold Chain Storage Solutions

Expanding Role of Automation and Robotics in Pharmaceutical Warehousing

Compliance with Stringent Regulatory Standards Driving Technological Investments

Rising Adoption of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) for Efficient Operations

Growth in E-commerce and Online Pharmacies Driving Storage Demand

Expansion of Biologics and Specialty Drugs Requiring Specialized Storage

Increasing Need for Secure and Traceable Storage Solutions

Sustainability Initiatives Promoting the Use of Green and Energy-Efficient Warehouses

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 35 Featured)

Brenntag North America, Inc.

Broekman Logistics

CEVA Logistics

CJ Logistics Corp.

Dachser SE

DB SCHENKER

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

Kanban Logistics, Inc.







