Casino Group: Appointments

Casino Group continues the overhaul of its purchasing strategy and organisation

Pauline Glaziou appointed Group Merchandise Director

Paris, 17 October 2024

Pauline GLAZIOU has been appointed Group Merchandise Director and will chair Casino Group's central purchasing unit as of 1 November 2024. She joins Casino Group's Executive Committee, where women are the majority following of this appointment.

Pauline was previously Commercial Director of Food and Beauty at Monoprix, after having been Food Purchasing Director, National Brands at Casino Group. Her purchasing expertise and excellent knowledge of the Group and its brands mean that she will hit the ground running, supported by both internal and external teams that she knows well.

Romain POBE will replace Pauline GLAZIOU at Monoprix, becoming Food and Beauty Product and E-Commerce Director. A specialist in purchasing, marketing and sales strategy, Romain has spent a large part of his career with the METRO group, both in France and internationally, where he has been Commercial Director for METRO Italia since 2020.

Hervé DAUDIN will be stepping down on 31 October, after 22 years with the Group, mainly in the purchasing, logistics and supply chain functions. He has held the position of Merchandise Director since 2009. Thanks to his experience and knowledge of the Group, Hervé was able to oversee the integration of the new team with professionalism and commitment, and the Group thanks him sincerely for this.

***

The Group’s participation in the new Aura Retail alliance and the reorganisation of its purchasing function, kicked off by the recent appointment of Béatrice Avril as Head of Food and Non-Food Purchasing for Casino Group, form part of the overarching goal of improving its purchasing performance to offer franchisees and consumers more competitive prices. The reorganisation will enable us to respond better to the specific needs of stores and customers, while strengthening our market position.

Philippe PALAZZI, Chief Executive Officer of Casino Group, said: “Strengthening the synergies between our banners' purchasing functions is essential to maximising the Group's efficiency and competitiveness. Our new organisation, spearheaded by Pauline Glaziou, embodies this strategic commitment. By pooling resources and streamlining processes, we are enhancing the identity and unique personality of each brand. I would like to thank Hervé Daudin sincerely for his long-term commitment to Casino Group and wish him all the best for the rest of his career.”

***

Pauline GLAZIOU

Pauline Glaziou holds a Master's degree in Retail and Food Processing (Marseille) and has over 25 years' experience in business management and purchasing. She has held key positions in companies such as Monoprix, Intersnack, Heineken and Merck Consumer Health, responsible for major portfolios and large-scale teams. Recognised for her expertise in strategic offerings, commercial negotiations and operational account management, she has also sat on a number of executive committees.

Romain POBE

Romain holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and a Master's degree in International Purchasing, and rounded out his education with an Executive MBA from HEC Paris. Specialised in purchasing, marketing and sales strategy, Romain has spent a large part of his career with METRO, both in France and abroad, where he has held a variety of different positions: Buyer, Category Manager, Strategy and Business Development Manager, Purchasing and Integration Managing Director (M&A).

***

